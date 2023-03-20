SWARM Episode 1 Review

This show SWARM is a pretty raw and unfiltered kind of show. There’s a lot that happens in a little bit of time. As we’re introduced to Dre (Dominique Fishback)’’ we get to really dive into her personality. This young woman’s life priorities take a backseat to concert tickets to her favorite artist. The issue for me is that she uses the rent money. THE RENT MONEY. I know I’ve done some questionable things in my youth, and i probably would have done this too but it’s not the smartest move. Dre is a huge fan of this show’s version of Beyonce and is a member of the equivalent of the beehive lovingly referred to as The Swarm.

The Good

Dominique Fishback gives a very nuanced performance and gets to flex a lot of different emotions in a little bit of time. It’s very subtle but powerful as we watch a young woman struggle with mental health. Dre has a solid emotional dependency on her best friend, and roommate, Marissa (Chloe Bailey). I’m growing to really enjoy Dominique’s performances. Swarm is just another strong outing for the actress that we all need to keey an eye on.

This show is a lot more graphic than I was prepared for. Chloe Bailey doesn’t have limits and, uhhh, let’s just say she has talent for days. Marissa and Dre have a pretty toxic relationship with one taking advantage of the other but it’s not that simple. These two deliver the best scenes in the whole episode, especially their tender moments when they’re just having one on one girl time and basking in their shared love of XXX.

Dominique’s switch-up at the end! It’s weird because she remains completely calm but is completely frightening. I don’t know what I just watched but I’m deeply disturbed. The way this scene is filmed and shot is amazing as it’s a very quiet scene that delivers so much impact (no pun intended).

The Bad

The pacing in this first episode is slow. Really really slow. but we’re watching the origin story of our protagonist. Swarm introduces XXX a slow burn but things do reach a crescendo toward the ending. But it’s not easy to make it there. Dominique is delivering such a subtle performance and this show is not contrasting her performance in any way. In fact, I feel like the show is also very quiet with little to no soundtrack to support what’s happening on screen

Overall

I love Dominique’s, and Chloe’s, performances in this episode. Damon Idris did his thing too (ha) and is a true-to-life fuck boy. I love how we see the nuanced breakdown of Dre’s fragile clinging to sanity and how it shatters. This show kind of reminds me of gone girl, Especially when dre snaps, and I loved this killers’ origin story. But anybody watching: I need help to understand WHY Dre ate the pie with blood on her fingers. Like what in the goosenips is going on around here now?