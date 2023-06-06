CHICAGO: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Advance Screening Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Would you like to see Transformers: Rise of the Beasts starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and more? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

PRIMAL in PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE Present
In Association with HASBRO and NEW REPUBLIC PICTURES
A di BONAVENTURA PICTURES Production A TOM DESANTO / DON MURPHY Production
A BAY FILMS Production “TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS”

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Tuesday, June 6th
7:00pm

About TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS-

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023. The Tansformers Movie collection is available on Blu-Ray and DVD.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS Trailer-

 

Director: Steven Caple Jr.
Writer(s): Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber
Stars:Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters June, 9, 2023. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

