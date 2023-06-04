FROM Season 2 Episode 7: DEEP DIVE and Reaction

Thank you #FROMily, we are back with another recap of our favorite Far Out show FROM. I’m your host with the most Anthony and we’re picking right up where we left off last week in the aftermath of Boyd KILLING ONE OF THE CREATURES!!! This week’s episode of FROM Season 2 Episode 7 is titled Belly of the Beast and someone at FROM has a sense of humor.

This term might sound familiar because it’s a highly quoted metaphor with its origin believed to have originated in ancient Greek mythology.

In the story of the hero Perseus, he was tasked with rescuing his future bride, Andromeda, from a sea monster known as the Kraken. To accomplish this, Perseus had to enter the “belly of the beast” and slay it from the inside. The phrase is often used metaphorically to refer to a dangerous or hostile situation or place that must be faced and overcome.

The story of Perseus and Andromeda has been retold in various forms of literature and media, including the film “Clash of the Titans.”

It’s safe to say that this title is very fitting for THIS episode and we’ll get to why.

