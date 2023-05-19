FROM Season 2 Episode 5: DEEP DIVE and Breakdown

Welcome back FROMily, we are back we are back we are BACK! We are here with the deep dive and breakdown for FROM Season 2 Episode 5:

FROM Season 2 Episode 5: Lullaby

This 5th episode of Season 2 is titled Lullaby. As we all know, a lullaby is a song used to help quiet loud children or a song used to lull them to sleep. Now, In some societies, lullabies are also simple and repetitive songs used to pass down cultural knowledge and traditions of a society. Lullabies can actually be found in many countries, and have existed since ancient times.

Many lullabies, regardless of the meaning of their words, possess a peaceful hypnotic quality.

Now there are also other lullabies that are mournful and dark, like a lament. Poet Federico García Lorca studied Spanish lullabies and remarked about the “poetic character” and “depth of sadness” of many of them. Lorca’s theory was that a large part of the function of the lullaby is to help a mother vocalize her worries and concerns in life and, In short, they also serve as a therapeutic way for a mother to express herself.

Now, back to FROM! This new episode opens with ya boy NOT Chris Evans AKA Randall enjoying the amenities of his new abode.

Synopsis: FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).