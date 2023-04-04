One True Loves Luke Bracey Offers Advice To Actors Following In His Footsteps

In this interview, Luke Bracey talks about his new movie One True Loves, in which he stars along with Phillipa Soo and Simu Liu.

Luke Bracey is an Australian actor known for his roles in films such as “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Point Break,” and “The November Man.” Born in 1989 in Sydney, Australia, Bracey got his start on the Australian soap opera “Home and Away” before making his way to Hollywood. With his striking good looks and talent for action sequences, Bracey has become a rising star in Hollywood and continues to take on challenging roles in a variety of genres.

“When I first read Taylor and Alex’s script, I saw the most intense love story. And I also saw one of the most intense ways to ask a question that we all ask ourselves about our lives, and probably one of the only ways to try and figure it out is to take that romantic scenario to the extreme. I found that very interesting.”

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Luke Bracey (Point Break) star in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary. Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves.

