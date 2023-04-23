Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck: From VEEP to White House Plumbers

In this interview, writers and executive producers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck discuss their movie HBO Limited series The White House Plumbers. The new series features a stunning cast including Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Kiernan Shipka, Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Yul Vazquez, John Carroll Lynch, and more.

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck are the creative duo behind the highly anticipated HBO limited series White House Plumbers. The two executive producers have a long and impressive track record in the entertainment industry, having worked on hit shows such as Veep, The Larry Sanders Show, and King of the Hill. With their knack for sharp and incisive comedy, Gregory and Huyck bring their unique perspective to the political scandal that rocked the Nixon administration, providing a fresh and humorous take on the Watergate scandal that forever changed American history.

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck Interview:

WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS takes the audience behind-the-scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect… and their families along with it. Chronicling actions on the ground, this satirical drama begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak. After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops – including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex. Proving that history can sometimes be stranger than fiction, WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of America’s greatest political crimes.

White House Plumbers Trailer:

White House Plumbers stars Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard “Macho” Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio “Villo” Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio “Muscolito” Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil “Bud” Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell)