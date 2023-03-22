Titans of the Music Industry: Donna Summer and Little Richard Panel at SXSW 2023

Anthony Whyte
Donna Summer Little Richard SXSW 2023

Little Richard and Donna Summer are titans in the music industry. Magnolia Pictures, Rolling Stone, and Audible hosted a Live Panel discussion with the ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ director Lisa ortés; ‘Love to Love You’ co-directors Roger Ross and Brooklyn Sudano along with Grammy Nominated artist Valerie June who also provides a LIVE musical performance on Sunday, March 12 from 5-6pm @ The Sunset Room in Austin during the #SXSW2023 film festival.

The discussion was moderated by Journalist Stephen Thomas Erlewine

SXSW 2023 Features the Film Premieres of LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING and LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER

