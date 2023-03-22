Titans of the Music Industry: Donna Summer and Little Richard Panel at SXSW 2023

Little Richard and Donna Summer are titans in the music industry. Magnolia Pictures, Rolling Stone, and Audible hosted a Live Panel discussion with the ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ director Lisa ortés; ‘Love to Love You’ co-directors Roger Ross and Brooklyn Sudano along with Grammy Nominated artist Valerie June who also provides a LIVE musical performance on Sunday, March 12 from 5-6pm @ The Sunset Room in Austin during the #SXSW2023 film festival.
The discussion was moderated by Journalist Stephen Thomas Erlewine
SXSW 2023 Features the Film Premieres of LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING and LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER
