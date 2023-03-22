Loving Las Vegas – The Best Movies Shot in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a renowned city that attracts not just gamblers and sunbathers but also screenwriters, directors and filmmakers. From the lights of the Strip and downtown Las Vegas hotels and casinos to the views of soaring mountains and lonely desert, the city never fails to give a stunning background to any tale and cast.

Films have the potential to take audiences to alternate universes, planets, countries or even cities. Sin City, Las Vegas, is one of the most captivating cities for filmmakers to transfer their audiences. After all, this is a city famed for its lights, glitter and entertainment, as well as a location where people come from far and wide to live out some of their fantasies, and some great Casino Movies and TV Shows set in Las Vegas represent all of that.

The Hangover

The Hangover, a modern comedy classic that broke box office records, was released in 2009 and spawned two sequels. Even though many fans disliked The Hangover II and The Hangover III, the comedy trilogy is the most popular adult franchise in the current era of humor. Cooper, Helms and Galifianakis will always conjure up images of Phil, Stu and Alan in the imaginations of comedy lovers. The Hangover is, without a doubt, the best comedy ever made in Las Vegas.

Rain Man

Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) is upset when he learns that most of his father’s wealth is being left to Raymond, a sibling he had no idea he had who is autistic. So Charlie embarks on a cross-country trek with Raymond, only to find himself in Vegas, where he takes advantage of Raymond’s talent to count cards.

Ocean’s Eleven

The first film in the Ocean trilogy, Ocean’s Eleven, is a remake of the 1960 film of the same name. The plot revolves around Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), two friends who plan to steal $160 million from Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), the proprietor of a casino and the lover of Ocean’s ex-wife. Ocean’s Eleven has stood the test of time for almost two decades, capturing not just the dual identities of Las Vegas but also the modern heist film age. It’s also one of Steven Soderbergh’s best films, and it’s funny, exciting and all-around entertaining.

Viva Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas is regarded as one of the better Elvis Presley films. It is a delightful film that boasts an energetic performance by Presley’s co-star, Ann-Margret. The chemistry between her and Presley shines through the screen, which is something that was frequently lacking in many of The King’s films. While the title suggests otherwise, Viva Las Vegas is a racing film. Presley plays Lucky Lewis, a racer who travels to the city for the city’s first-ever Grand Prix race.

Casino

Martin Scorsese’s excellent 1995 film Casino is the epitome of Las Vegas. Set in the 1970s, it covers all the struggles, tribulations and outright anarchy that can come with running a casino in a city that was more like the Wild West than the elegant and cosmopolitan city we know today. It combines beauty, surprises and nonstop entertainment in a sleek package.

Jason Bourne

In search of utmost realism, Matt Damon’s fourth excursion as Jason Bourne shut down the Las Vegas Strip for a breathtaking chase scene and wrecked 170 automobiles. The series has always taken delight in employing practical effects whenever possible, and Jason Bourne is no exception. So filmmakers jumped at the chance to assist with the deconstruction of the Riviera Hotel & Casino, which was set to be demolished.

Army of the Dead

Zack Synder’s 2021 Army of the Dead brings a new perspective to the zombie film genre. Who knew a Vegas film heist required a touch of the undead? Army of the Dead is set in a literal Sin City and follows a group operation to recover $200 million from a Las Vegas casino. The only catch is that zombies, including a zombie tiger, have taken over the city. The Las Vegas Strip, particularly the façade of the MGM Grand Hotel, serves as a backdrop for many famous Vegas attractions.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

This film is based on Hunter S. Thompson’s book of the same name. It’s a comedy-drama that captures the distinct feel and look of Las Vegas. Terry Gilliam directed the film, which was released in 1998. Unfortunately, a problem arose during the shooting at casinos. They were only permitted to film between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. As a result, the film was shot in Sin City over 56 days.