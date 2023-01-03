What The Gambit Movie Would Have Looked Like

It wasn’t too long ago that 20th Century Fox was overseeing a successful X-Men movie franchise. The film studio had successful releases with the Bryan Singer X-Men movie and its sequel X2. Those movies made a lot of money at the box office and helped solidify superhero films to be taken seriously. Fox wanted to make more movies starring Marvel’s mutants to capitalize on their popularity. The initial plan involved the creation of solo films for popular characters like Wolverine, Magneto, and Gambit. Fox went as far as to announce the casting of Channing Tatum as the lead in Gambit at a San Diego Comic-Con. The Wolverine solo projects were launched but the Gambit more never made its release.

Now, surprisingly, were getting our first look at art developed for the film from:

Senior Illustrator and Storyboard Artist Anthony Winn shared some storyboard frames on ArtStation from the Channing Tatum Gambit film that never was, and the art is only now circulating online among fandom circles. …Multiple scripts were even written for a Gambit project throughout the mid-to-late 2010s, which included a mutant-filled New Orleans where the powered people had no interest in anything other than partying and hooking up.

What do you think of the artwork showing Gambit’s home?

I would love to have seen a Gambit movie. His popularity is primarily from his appearances in the X-Men cartoons but his backstory would also make for a great movie. This gives me the impression we would have seen the characters’ humble beginnings and more. The progression into what essentially sounds like the story of the X-Men’s Krakoan age is also pretty interesting. Gambit is known to have been a master thief and a member of a clandestine group known as the Assassin’s Guild, a ruthless organization that runs the criminal underground of the New Orleans area.

The movie never made its way to release but now we get to see some of what we could have seen in the movie. That’s all for this one…