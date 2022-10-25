NYCC 2022: Our Favorite Cosplay

Welcome back to our annual NYCC Cosplay posts! The New York Comic Con took place this year at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. Below you’ll find a video and a gallery with some of our favorite cosplay from the weekend, which took place last month in Atlanta. There wasn’t just a convention but also Dragon Con’s trademark, a cosplay street parade.

As usual, all photos and videos are by me, Anthony Whyte, and feel free to reach out if you are a cosplayer and want us to tag you on social media!