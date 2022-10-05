5 Big Names in Cinema Who’ve Been the Subject of Major News Stories in 2022

Whether you follow celebrity news with a passion or you simply watch the regular news, you will find 2022 was a big year for many celebrities, and not always for the right reasons.

For every single small news story about who has married who, who is divorcing who, or who said something the world finds offensive, there are some big news stories that seem to be plastered on every tabloid, big tv channel, and social media feed that connects to a massive celebrity in some way.

Whether they’ve been honored, celebrated, or dragged through the mud, here are some of the biggest names in cinema that have been on the news in 2022.

Daniel Craig

The James Bond actor may have starred in his last film in the franchise, but he did receive something that will connect him to the film character forever. Daniel Craig was honored by Princess Anne by being named a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George—Just Like James Bond was in the films.

He was honored because of his contributions to theater and film, and the Order of St. Michael and St. George was created to honor those who have performed distinguished service in the British territories and beyond. Now all eyes are on who will don the tux and the gadgets of 007 in the next film of the franchise.

Johnny Depp

Even those with no interest in the celebrity world saw the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and regardless of whether you agree with the verdict or not, it certainly took up a large collection of people’s time and interest in 2022. If you are some of the people who have hung onto every word of the trial and want to know the aftermath, then you can catch up on the latest Depp news and see what is going on in his life.

Robbie Coltrane

Not all big news was happy or drama-inducing this year because Robbie Coltrane ended up passing away this year. The Scottish actor was most well known for playing the iconic character Hagrid in the Harry Potter films and passed at the age of 72 at a hospital.

He also starred in the ITV detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough. And he is deeply missed by both Harry Potter fans as well as the entire film world, for his kind personality and a smile that was as big as he was.

Ezra Miller

They’ve been in the news a lot lately, and the Flash star has been arrested and in and out of jail as they are dealing with assault charges and disorderly assault charges. They’ve been on the run from the police and have also been talking about their own mental health struggles in the wake of all this. And DC and Warner Bros still plan to release the Flash movie, despite the publicity Ezra Miller has gotten for it, as well as looking at plans for a sequel.

2022 Isn’t Over… and The Celebs Won’t Be Out Of The News

There’s a ton of celebrity drama that this article hasn’t touched on yet, and with two more months remaining in 2022, there’s a very high chance that the world’s celebrities will be in the news for good, bad, ugly, and dramatic reasons. If you love to follow and get hooked on celebrity drama, just keep your eye on the news and you’ll see what happens!