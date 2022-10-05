5 Movies with the Best Casino Scenes

One topic that regularly appears in films is the alluring world of high-end casinos. Great productions are able to choose from different themes and casino games and even use the modern innovations in the casino sector as a story, like online casino games and poker tournaments.

However, not every film is made equal. Even with the excitement of casino games which has the ultimate potential for suspense, some films are more memorable than others. Below we will take a look at some of the most memorable casino scenes in suspenseful films.

Casablanca

Casablanca, many would agree, is one of the best films of our time. Even though the theme of romance set against WWII is epic itself, the owner of the popular locale, Rick, hosts roulette games that are equally attractive to immigrants and the locals. One of the iconic scenes takes place beside the roulette tables.

Casino Royale

It’s one of the best James Bond films and the first one with Daniel Craig. It is his first role in the franchise, and his first mission is to track down a mobster who finances terrorists. He eventually finds it in Montenegro, but a relationship with a beautiful brunette Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), makes the mission more complicated for James Bond. One of the most memorable scenes in the movie is the one in Casino Royale, where James Bond is playing a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, and much to his chagrin, he manages to win a large sum of money.

Indecent Proposal

Indecent Proposal is, at its core, a drama that explores the relationships between luck, skills, greed, desperation, love, and lust. So, it makes sense that the major plot of the film takes place in Las Vegas. It sets the mood for the story before it unfolds. The young couple is determined to test their luck by playing casino games, but nothing goes as planned when a billionaire proposes to Diana to spend a night with him on his yacht for millionaire dollars.

They need to make difficult decisions that can alter the course of their lives. It’s one of the best performances of Demi Moore against Robert Redford, and the film is well-paced and draws really draws you in.

Croupier

The main character Jack (Clive Owen), has a dream of becoming a successful writer, but he needs a day job to make ends meet. In order to sustain himself, he gets a job as a croupier, where he actually meets a set of colorful characters. But his luck changes drastically when one of the guests proposes a heist at the casino. It’s directed by Mike Hodges, while Paul Mayersberg’s adapted the screenplay, so if you’re looking for an underestimated film with a stellar cast and well-written story.

Molly’s Game

Molly’s Game is actually based on real, albeit unlikely, events. Molly ( Jessica Chastain) comes to LA to enjoy her time off after sustaining an awful back injury during a ski competition. She gets a job as an assistant, but unbeknownst to her, her position involves helping her boss to host exclusive high-stakes poker games with famous guests. Well-known celebrities come and go to these poker nights, including Tobey Macguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ben Affleck. She soon learns how to run these games herself but gets into trouble when the FBI makes her a target.