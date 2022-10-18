Breaking Down The Best New Movies

With Halloween right around the corner, consumers can rest assured knowing that many new movies are available. While many are horror-related, others are not. Whether you’re a fan of action movies, horror movies, or comedy movies, you can guarantee that you’ll be able to find something to match your preferences. What are some of the best new movies? Below, readers will learn a lot more about the top new movies on the market.

Clerks III

First, people should consider watching Clerks III. Over the years, Kevin Smith has created several great movies. As for Clerks, the franchise has developed a cult following from people around the world. While it has taken many years, the franchise now has three films. Clerks III is the latest since it was released on September 13, 2022. The film had a budget of $7 million. It was directed by Kevin Smith and distributed by Lionsgate Films.

After Randal suffers a massive heart attack, he gets help from friends and clerks to make a movie about his life. While the film has received mostly positive reviews, many will agree that the scores should be even higher. Clerks III is a hilarious movie that people will enjoy. If you’ve been a fan of the previous movies in the franchise, you’ll love this one too. Be sure to check it out.

Old Man

Although it hasn’t received positive reviews, Old Man is still a good movie. It was released on October 14, 2022. The film was directed by Lucky McKee and can now be streamed online. It is available on the Google Play Store, Redbox, and Amazon Prime Video. The film follows a lost hiker who stumbles into a mysterious old man’s cabin. Before long, it becomes clear that something fishy is going on. One of the men is hiding a frightening secret.

The movie stars Stephen Lang, Marc Senter, Patch Darragh, and Liana Wright-Mark. It might not have the best scores, but it is still a good time. Fans of action movies will appreciate everything Old Man has to offer.

Halloween Ends

The Halloween franchise is finally coming to an end. Halloween Ends is available just in time for the holidays. It was released on October 14, 2022. The film had a budget of $20 million and was directed by David Gordon Green. It was distributed by Universal Pictures. The film’s scores are mediocre, but fans of the franchise cannot miss the finale. It takes place four years after Laurie Strode’s last encounter with Michael Myers.

Laurie has decided to liberate herself from the fear and rage she has become accustomed to. Instead, she wants to embrace life. However, she runs into a roadblock when a young man is accused of killing a boy he had been babysitting. Laurie once again has to confront the evil she had known her entire life. While it isn’t a perfect finale, Halloween Ends still has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Fans of mystery movies should look no further than Luckiest Girl Alive. The film has been available since September 30, 2022. It is currently available on Netflix. The movie follows a writer in New York City. Her life is turned upside-down when she watched a true-crime documentary that forces her to think about her high school history. She will have to think about the decisions she made as a teenager.

Luckiest Girl Alive stars Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Justine Lupe, and Gage Munroe. It is based on a novel of the same name. While the film isn’t for everyone, many viewers will love it. If you have the stomach for it, you should check it out.

After She Died

You’ll want to catch After She Died because it is an outstanding movie to enjoy this Halloween. The Australian drama was released on October 18, 2022, and may not be available in your area just yet. Don’t worry because it’ll be worth the wait. It stars Barbara Bingham, Greg Poppleton, and Ola Endress. The film follows a grieving teenager who just lost her mother.

She is shocked when her father brings home a girlfriend who is identical to her dead mother. The film might not have great reviews, but it is well worth your time.