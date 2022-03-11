Buffy The Vampire Slayer cast celebrate 25th anniversary!

This year is the 25th anniversary of the hit CW/WB show Buffy the Vampire Slayer! The hit show ran for 7 seasons and introduces the world to a new heroine in Buffy Sommers. Series star Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a touching post celebrating the milestone with all the fans!

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The momentum continues with co-star, and star of spinoff Angel, David Boreanaz celebrating the achievement as well

David Boreanaz

I am fortunate enough to have lived through the release of this fun show and I have fond memories of watching the show on a weekly. Buffy Sommers taking on the evil forces of the undead while attending high school was targeted right at me. I love the show and I love that the cast still think of this so fondly. Check out a few more posts from series stars below:

Charisma Carpenter

Michelle Trachtenberg

James Marsters

Nicholas Brendan

Juliet Landau

That’s all I have for this one. Let me know what you guys think in the comments!