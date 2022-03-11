Cardi B pulls out of ‘Assisted Living’ RIGHT BEFORE FILMING

Cardi B is a multi-talented Grammy award winning artist. She is well known for her talent in music but she’s also dabbled in film. Cardi B was set to star in an upcoming film called ‘Assisted Living’ for Paramount Players. The film was scheduled to begin filming in a week and is carrying a $30 million production cost.

The film was just a week away from starting production, and other cast and crew were just told the film has at least temporarily been scratched. The $30 million film is produced by Temple Hill and was to be directed by Thembi Banks. In Assisted Living, Cardi B (Hustlers) was to play a low-level criminal on the run when she’s wrongly accused of a crime. She has to stay free long enough to prove her innocence and holes up at her grandmother’s retirement home. She fits in with the help of some old-lady prosthetics. The reason for her pullout is that she is overextended.

Cardi is one of music’s biggest stars and recently had her second child. Between working on music, marriage and motherhood adding a movie into her schedule sounds challenging. The premise of the movie sounds funny and I can imagine Cardi in this role. Hopefully this gets resolved soon in a way that keeps everyone happy.

