The movie stars who love casino games

While you probably have seen their names etched on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, we doubt you expected to see them playing casino games.

Yes, it is correct! Even Hollywood movie stars can’t stay away from land-based and online casino games throughout the globe. Who knows, the next time you sit down to play a traditional table game or some online slot action, you could find yourself surrounded by celebrities. We can only hope, right?

Back to reality now – grab your popcorn and settle down as we unveil the Hollywood stars that like gambling.

Brad Pitt

Perhaps you were inspired to start playing casino games after seeing Brad Pitt in Ocean’s 11 as Rusty Ryan on the big screen. Pitt has confessed that the role spurred a fondness for playing a variety of games such as Poker, Blackjack, and Slots, so you’re not alone. He started playing while rehearsing for the part and quickly became a fan, playing at a variety of casinos throughout the globe.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, it turns out, is not just a talented actor, writer, and director, but also a skilled poker player. In truth, Affleck has played poker at both the amateur and professional levels and has had a lot of success.

The Hollywood celebrity has even competed in World Series of Poker (WSOP) events. Is there anything Affleck can’t accomplish?

Matt Damon

Matt Damon has said that he’s always been interested in casino games, but it wasn’t until he earned the lead part in the poker-themed film Rounders that he became enamored with the game. Johnny Chan, a well-known Chinese-American poker player, plays himself in the film.

Chan taught Damon the ins and outs of the game in preparation for the film. Damon seems to have learned some serious poker abilities from the gambling superstar and employs them while playing at the casino.

Jennifer Tilly

Jennifer Tilly is an American-Canadian actress who has been nominated for several acting awards for her roles in Liar Liar and Bride of Chucky. She’s also a well-known semi-professional poker player who won a prized gold bracelet in the 2005 World Series of Poker Ladies Event.

Tilly was the first celebrity to win a World Series Tournament, and she has established herself as a movie and casino star.

Tobey McGuire

Tobey McGuire is a poker fanatic who has been playing since he was a youngster, despite his Spiderman outfit and movie star reputation. McGuire would organize high-stakes celebrity Poker showdowns with the aid of Molly Bloom, and this was the idea for the successful poker film Molly’s Game. McGuire would participate in these games and had a lot of success at Texas Hold’em.

