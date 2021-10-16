Our Opinion on Poulter casting is Adam Warlock, Tom Holland claiming this Spider-Man film feels FINAL, Tom Hardy’s acting and status, Chloe Zhao wanting to direct Star Wars, the upcoming trailer for The Batman and more.

00:00 Will Poulter’s casting as Adam Warlock

02:18 Our opinion on Tom Hardy

05:45 Tom Holland saying the new Spider-Man movie feels FINAL

14:03 What happens to Spider-Man after the Marvel Studios deal ends?

19:26 Chloe Zhao wants to direct a Star Wars movie

22:55 Injustice Reaction

