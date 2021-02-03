Top Dinosaur Movies

People have always been fascinated by dinosaurs, you must have enjoyed a dinosaur movie at some point and we all know that most kids even love dinosaurs! There have been lots of films with dinosaurs in them and some of them have been some of the highest-grossing movies ever. But which are the best? Let’s find out!

Jurassic Park (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this movie comes was followed by many sequels – however, this one remains the best. It revolves around John Hammond, an entrepreneur, who is into cloning dinosaurs. But, when a breakdown of the island’s security system occurs the dinosaurs run riot! This dinosaur flick went on to make just over $1 billion at the box office… it also led a universe of merchandise, video games, books, clothes, and even online casino games! At the time, it was considered a landmark movie!

The Lost World (1925)

This American silent dinosaur-themed classic joins Professor Challenger who believes there’s a prehistoric creature that is alive and flourishing in the Amazon jungle. He then sets out to find it – as you do… The Journalist Edward Malone convinces his newspaper to fund the journey and tags along. Paula White goes in search of her father who has gone missing in the jungle. The group undertake the voyage and come face to face with dinosaurs and humanoids.

100 Million Years BC (1966)

Directed by Don Chaffey, The 100 Million Years BC was developed by Hammer Film Productions and Seven Arts. The film stars Raquel Welch and John Richardson and it is set in the age the prehistoric cavemen and dinosaurs. Caveman Tumak is cast out from the Rock tribe and discovers the Shell Tribe He ends up being banished once more and a woman who he befriends follows him. He sets out and faces an unforgiving prehistoric world.

One Of Our Dinosaurs Is Missing (1975)

One of Our Dinosaurs is Missing is about the theft of a dinosaur skeleton that takes place at the Natural History Museum in London. The movie was directed by Robert Stevenson. It based around the Lord Southmere who escapes from China with a Microfilm that has the mysterious “Lotus X”, which is hidden within a dinosaur. Southmere must play a game of cat and mouse with the Chinese secret service.

The Land That Time Forgot (1975)

The Land That Time Forgot is a movie directed by Kevin Connor and was based on the novel by Edgar Rice Burroughs. Set during World War 1, a German submarine is washed up in a lost world. The survivors on board quickly learn that this new world is inhabited by all manner of prehistoric creatures such as dinosaurs and cavemen.

Dinosaur (2000)

Dinosaur was released in 2000, this American animated movie was produced using computer-generated dinosaurs against real-life backdrops. Developed by Disney, the movie is about an orphaned Iguanodon named Aladar who ventures across the continent by himself after a meteorite shower has destroyed his family home.