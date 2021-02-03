The Best Movie-Themed Slot Games You Can Play Right Now

Hit Hollywood movies always spawn a string of tie-in licensed products, from T-shirts to figurines. Many also get turned into games, with some of the most famous being the popular Goldeneye video game for the Nintendo 64 and the string of Aliens vs. Predator titles.

Many movies also get turned into slots, featuring characters, objects, and other references on the reels themselves. Unique bonus games that recreate scenes from the film or show off traits of one of the characters are usually the standout features.

Movie-themed slot games are great for anyone that loves to spin the reels and that has a penchant for the silver screen. If you’re one of these people, then check out these slot games you can play right now.

Rocky Slot Game

Thanks to a wide selection of sites to choose from, Pennsylvania’s casino scene is one of the most gamer-friendly in the country. It’s also helped by the fact that the state’s most famous movies have been turned into a slot game. Playtech’s Rocky slot features clips from the iconic film, as well as using key characters from the film as symbols.

Rocky himself is the most valuable symbol in the game, while several other major characters are also featured. The other symbols are made out of the letters R O C K Y, each with red, white and blue styling.

The Rocky Slot Game has five reels with 25 adjustable paylines, with the option to wager between $0.01 to $1,250 at a time.

Land a white boxing glove on the first reel and a red boxing glove on the last in a single spin and you’ll unlock the “knockout bonus”. You get to choose the opponent you’d like to take on in this ten-round battle, with Clubber Lang, Apollo Creed, and Ivan Drago available. In each of the ten rounds, you’ll receive a cash prize if Rocky wins.

Pink Panther Slot Game

The Pink Panther is another legendary film from decades gone by. The original, released in 1963, was such a hit it’s been included in the US Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. 43 years later, it was recreated, using the same iconic saxophone theme song.

The Pink Panther slot game is another from Playtech and uses a similar setup to the Rocky Slot Game, with five different reels but with 40 separate paylines.

The Pink Panther is the wild symbol, alongside Inspector Clouseau, paw prints, pink paint cans, magnifying glasses, and bombs which also feature on the reels.

It has several exciting bonus games, including The Color Pink, Pink Trail, Wheel of Pink, Crack the Pink Code, and Pink Pow. Each one features things you would expect to see in the film, such as Pink Trail where Inspector Clouseau follows a string of pink footsteps in search of a stolen diamond; meanwhile in Crack the Pink, the Pink Panther opens different safes.

Superman the Movie Slot Game

Superman the Movie Slot Game is just one of several Superman slots you can find in many online casinos. This was the first to be released and is themed around the original 1978 movie that starred Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman.

Again, the Superman the Movie Slot Game uses five different reels but packs in a whopping 100 paylines. The reels contain ten standard symbols, a free games symbol, and a scatter symbol. The famous S symbol serves as the wild and is able to substitute for everything but the scatter.

Superman the Movie Slot Game only has two bonus features, which is less that some other movie slots, but it is linked to the other DC Super Heroes jackpot slot network. This means that there are four progressive jackpots available while playing.