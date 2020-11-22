Since the holidays are just around the corner, the time for Christmas movies has come! This is to change the atmosphere and get you in the mood for Christmas. Another thing that does so is the Christmas games at Lucky VIP casino online, where you can find the Secrets of Christmas slot to get you in the Christmas vibe! Or even a seasonal movie like The Princess Switch! With Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, and Nick Sagar, this movie is a must-watch! Spoilers alert…!

Vanessa Hudgens plays Stacy who loves baking and runs a pastry shop with her friend Kevin. Then one good day, Stacy finds out that Kevin (Nick Sagar) entered their business in a baking competition that will take place in the Kingdom of Belgravia. Their letter was accepted and they both leave for Belgravia.

Arriving at Belgravia, Stacy gets multiple messages and advice from a person that tells her to live her life to the fullest. When they get to the competition, Stacy finds her rival Brianna. She purposely spills coffee on her apron and Stacy rushes to get another one. While doing so, she bumps into Lady Margaret Delacourt – the Duchess of Montenaro and Prince Edward of Belgravia who was the fiancée of Margaret. They both look alike and need a break from their usual life. Margaret suggests switching places and switching back before Stacy’s competition and her wedding. Stacy agrees!

Both learn about each other, so they don’t get into trouble. Prince Edward comes back for Margaret – was supposed to be away for these 2 days. Stacy panics. Another plot to this story is the King feels that something is wrong with the princess, so he appoints his butler to keep an eye on her. Yet, during these 2 days, Stacy starts to fall in love with the Prince and Margarette with Kevin.

After 2 days, the pair switch back to their normal lives and Brianna sabotages Stacy’s TV show by cutting the power cord. The King’s butler has proof of what the girls were up to and informs the Queen. Margaret tells Edward everything about the when the Queen forces her to do so. She even tells him what she really feels about him. They both go to the competition to solve the issues.

Stacy and Kevin managed to win the first prize despite Brianna’s evil act. The prize is given by Prince Edward and Lady Margaret. Margaret expresses her love for Kevin as he was still unaware of the switch. Stacy on the other hand walks away as she feels that she was not right for the Prince. Edward goes to Stacy and expresses his love for her and proposes a Christmas wedding for the following year. Stacy marries Prince Edward and is now Princess of Belgravia. On the same day, Kevin proposes to Margaret.

And that’s the end of this story… But wait! Part 2 is on the way! The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be released on November 19, 2020. Why would they switch again?