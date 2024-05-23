Movie News Chat, Trailers
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Debuts New Trailer and Poster

May 23, 2024
. The wait is over! Beetlejuice fans can rejoice as the trailer and new poster for the highly anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, have finally been released. Directed by the Oscar-nominated, creative visionary Tim Burton, this sequel brings back the magic of the original film with an exciting new twist.

Beetlejuice Official Trailer

The Return of Iconic Characters

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Oscar nominee Michael Keaton reprises his iconic role as the mischievous demon, Beetlejuice. Joining him is Oscar nominee Winona Ryder, returning as Lydia Deetz, and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. The film also introduces new characters played by Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

Synopsis of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2024 Michael Keaton Jenna Ortega (1)

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, three generations of the Deetz family return to their home in Winter River. An unexpected family tragedy occurs. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down. Her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic. When Astrid accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife, chaos ensues. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, summoning the mischievous demon to unleash his unique brand of mayhem once again.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, in the U.S., and internationally beginning September 4, 2024. This Warner Bros. Pictures presentation promises to deliver the imaginative thrills and chills that fans of the original film have been eagerly awaiting.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to say his name—Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

Director: Tim Burton
Writer(s): Mike Vukadinovich
Stars: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice comes to theaters September 6, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]
