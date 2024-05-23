Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Debuts New Trailer and Poster

. The wait is over! Beetlejuice fans can rejoice as the trailer and new poster for the highly anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, have finally been released. Directed by the Oscar-nominated, creative visionary Tim Burton, this sequel brings back the magic of the original film with an exciting new twist.

Beetlejuice Official Trailer

The Return of Iconic Characters

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Oscar nominee Michael Keaton reprises his iconic role as the mischievous demon, Beetlejuice. Joining him is Oscar nominee Winona Ryder, returning as Lydia Deetz, and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. The film also introduces new characters played by Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

Synopsis of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, three generations of the Deetz family return to their home in Winter River. An unexpected family tragedy occurs. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down. Her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic. When Astrid accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife, chaos ensues. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, summoning the mischievous demon to unleash his unique brand of mayhem once again.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, in the U.S., and internationally beginning September 4, 2024. This Warner Bros. Pictures presentation promises to deliver the imaginative thrills and chills that fans of the original film have been eagerly awaiting.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to say his name—Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

Director: Tim Burton

Writer(s): Mike Vukadinovich

Stars: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe

