Nunakkhuzhi Lands on ZEE5 Global This Onam

Alright, comedy lovers, it’s time to mark your calendars and get ready for some side-splitting laughs. Nunakkhuzhi is about to make its digital debut, and it’s bringing chaos, confusion, and comedy in full swing. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, and starring the ever-talented Basil Joseph and Grace Antony, this Malayalam blockbuster is set to hit ZEE5 Global on September 13. If you missed its theatrical run (or just want to relive the laughs), now’s your chance to catch it from the comfort of your couch.

Chaos Has a New Name: Nunakkhuzhi

So what’s Nunakkhuzhi all about? Picture this: Eby (Basil Joseph) is a dude who finds himself in a mess so wild that even Mission Impossible might not cut it. His laptop, containing some very… let’s say “compromising” content, is seized by an income tax officer. Cue the panic. Desperate to get it back, Eby dives into a series of increasingly ridiculous antics that’ll have you questioning just how much chaos one man can handle.

Things get even more complicated when he crosses paths with Resmitha (Grace Antony), who’s wrapped up in her own dramatic divorce story. As these two team up in an attempt to fix their problems, they get tangled in an absurd web of lies, misunderstandings, and coincidences—oh, and did I mention a dead dentist and an aspiring filmmaker are thrown into the mix?

Yeah, this is one of those movies where every corner you turn, there’s a new laugh waiting for you.

Why Nunakkhuzhi Stands Out

First off, credit goes to the masterful direction of Jeethu Joseph, who knows a thing or two about crafting stories that make you laugh, think, and sometimes even cringe (in a good way). But it’s the performances that really elevate this one. Basil Joseph’s portrayal of the lovable, but utterly clueless Eby is both hilarious and heartwarming. He nails that everyday-Malayali-guy vibe, making Eby the sort of character who’s one minute backing himself into a corner and the next, telling a wild lie to get out of it. We’ve all been there, right? Maybe not with a dead dentist, but still…

Grace Antony holds her own as Resmitha, adding her own brand of humor and drama to the mix. The chemistry between these two leads is electric—like when you put a cat and a vacuum cleaner in the same room. Pure chaos. But hilarious chaos.

ZEE5 Global: Bringing the Laughter Home

Let’s talk about why you should catch Nunakkhuzhi on ZEE5 Global. If you haven’t heard, ZEE5 is basically the go-to platform for South Asian content, bringing you films, series, and documentaries from every corner of the region. With Nunakkhuzhi available not just in Malayalam, but also dubbed in Kannada and Telugu, this is a comedy that’s crossing language barriers and uniting audiences in laughter. And just in time for Onam, no less!

Stream it starting September 13, and trust me, you’ll be glad you did.