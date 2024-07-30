Ghostlight Review: A Journey Through Grief and Healing

Ghostlight directed by Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson from a screenplay by O’Sullivan, is a contemplative drama that delves into the profound themes of grief, guilt, and the healing power of art. The film stars Keith Kupferer, Dolly de Leon, Katherine May Kupferer, and Tara Mallen, portraying a family grappling with the aftermath of a tragic loss.

The Story: A Family Shattered by Tragedy

The narrative centers on Dan Mueller (Keith Kupferer), a construction worker struggling to cope with his son Brian’s suicide. Dan’s life spirals into chaos, marked by stress, the disciplinary issues of his teenage daughter Daisy (Katherine May Kupferer), and a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian’s ex-girlfriend, Christine Hawthorne. Kupferer’s portrayal of Dan captures the raw, often unspoken pain of a grieving father, making his character deeply relatable and human.

The Good: A Journey Through Grief and Art

Dan’s life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Rita (Dolly de Leon), an actor at a community theater. Rita invites Dan to read for the role of Lord Capulet in their upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet, setting him on a transformative journey. De Leon’s Rita adds warmth and eccentricity to the film, and her interactions with Dan are among the film’s most compelling moments.

Daisy, once an actor, becomes integral to Dan’s healing process. Initially reluctant, she finds herself drawn back into the theater world, which offers her a semblance of connection and purpose. Katherine May Kupferer’s performance as Daisy is a standout, skillfully balancing teenage angst with deep loss. The evolving father-daughter relationship provides some of the film’s most poignant scenes.

Sharon (Tara Mallen), Dan’s wife, adds another layer of complexity to the story. Her attempt to cope by building a garden over the site of Brian’s suicide contrasts sharply with Dan’s methods, creating familial tension. Mallen’s portrayal captures the desperation and helplessness of a mother dealing with her grief.

One of Ghostlight‘s strengths is its portrayal of art’s healing power. The theater serves as a sanctuary for Dan, offering a space to confront his pain and find catharsis. The scenes of Dan rehearsing and performing in Romeo and Juliet are beautifully intertwined with his personal journey, adding depth to the film.

Visually, the film employs a muted color palette and effective use of lighting and shadows to reflect the somber mood. The theater scenes, in particular, stand out for their intensity and the magic of live performance. The supporting cast, including Hana Dworkin, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Alma Washington, H.B. Ward, Dexter Zollicoffer, Deanna Dunagan, and Francis Guinan, enrich the narrative with their unique contributions.

Ghostlight powerfully explores the varied ways individuals cope with grief, illustrating that healing is a complex and personal journey.

The Bad: Pacing and Dialogue Issues

While Ghostlight resonates emotionally, it is not without flaws. The pacing can be uneven, with some subplots feeling underdeveloped. Additionally, there are moments where the dialogue comes off as stilted and overly theatrical, detracting from the film’s naturalistic tone.

Overall: A Thought-Provoking Drama

Ghostlight is an emotionally resonant film, thanks to strong performances and thoughtful storytelling. Keith Kupferer anchors the film with a portrayal that is both raw and tender, supported by excellent performances from Dolly de Leon and Katherine May Kupferer. The film handles themes of grief, guilt, and the redemptive power of art with sensitivity and insight.

Despite its flaws, Ghostlight offers a compelling look at a family’s struggle with loss and their journey toward healing. It is a poignant reminder of the power of storytelling, both on and off the stage, to heal, connect, and transform.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Overall 6.9/10