Kung Fu Panda 4 Review: Another Hilariously Awesome Entry

In the pantheon of animated franchises, Kung Fu Panda has carved out a niche that’s as delightful as it is deep, blending rib-tickling comedy with surprisingly profound philosophical musings. It’s a series that’s as much about martial arts excitement as it is about the journey of self-discovery. Now, with its fourth installment, Kung Fu Panda 4 helmed by director Mike Mitchell and co-director Stephanie Ma Stine, the franchise takes a daring leap, introducing new characters and a new challenge for our ever-lovable and eternally hungry hero, Po, voiced by the inimitable Jack Black.

Kung Fu Panda 4 resumes Po’s journey, this time setting him on a quest not for his own identity, but for the next bearer of the Dragon Warrior mantle. It’s a premise ripe with potential, echoing the first film’s themes of destiny and worthiness, yet it feels freshly invigorated here by its inventive narrative twists and the introduction of new characters. Among them, Zhen, a fox bandit voiced with mischievous charm by Awkwafina, proves to be a standout, offering a dynamic foil to Po’s buoyant optimism.

The plot centers on Po’s confrontation with a new villain, The Chameleon, masterfully voiced by Viola Davis. The Chameleon is a shapeshifter, a being who can become anyone, bringing a level of psychological intrigue to the fore that the franchise has only flirted with previously. This antagonist is not just another obstacle for Po to punch; she is a genuine existential threat, pushing Po and his friends to their limits, and challenging their understanding of identity and trust.

Returning cast members including Dustin Hoffman as the ever-wise Master Shifu, James Hong as Po’s doting father Mr. Ping, and Bryan Cranston and Ian McShane, further enrich the film with their well-established characters, creating a sense of continuity that fans of the series will appreciate. The new additions, such as Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn, and Ke Huy Quan, infuse the film with fresh energy and humor, enhancing its vibrancy and expanding its world.

One of the film’s most commendable aspects is its animation. DreamWorks Animation pushes boundaries with visually stunning action sequences. The battle sequences are thrilling and engaging for all ages.

The humor in the series remains ever-present and genuinely funny, keeping the atmosphere light for younger viewers. Yet, the script by Darren Lemke, Jonathan Aibel, and Glenn Berger, manages to weave in layers of introspection. Particularly about leadership, legacy, and self-acceptance that will resonate with older viewers.

Mitchell’s direction balances the action and the comedy deftly, with a particular flair for timing that amplifies both. He crafts scenes that are visually dynamic and full of heart. This ensures that the emotional beats hit just as hard as the kung fu punches. The handling of the narrative, however, does show occasional signs of struggle. This is mainly in the latter half where the pacing stumbles slightly. It struggles to integrate the vast ensemble and their myriad character arcs into the main storyline. This is perhaps where Kung Fu Panda 4 falters slightly. The film’s ambition occasionally strains coherence but doesn’t ruin the overall enjoyment.

Another area where the film slightly misses the mark is in its resolution with The Chameleon. While Viola Davis delivers a performance that is nothing short of captivating, the climax feels somewhat rushed. The final confrontation wraps up in a manner that seems a bit too neat. It glossing over the complex emotional groundwork laid throughout the movie.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is a robust and welcome addition to the franchise. It balances the comfort of familiar characters and themes with the excitement of new challenges and faces. It offers a compelling narrative and stunning animation. Despite minor pacing issues and a somewhat tidy conclusion, the film remains engaging. It stands as a testament to the enduring charm and depth of Po’s journey. Kung Fu Panda 4 combines humor, action, and emotion.