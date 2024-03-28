Invasion: Season 3 Heats Up with Erika Alexander

Word on the street is, Apple TV+‘s hit alien invasion show, “Invasion,” just landed a super dope actress for season 3. We’re talking about the one and only Erika Alexander, known for absolutely slaying roles in shows like “Living Single” and the award-winning “American Fiction.” For those unfamiliar with “Invasion,” it’s basically like “Independence Day” meets “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” but way more complex. Instead of one big battle for Earth, the show follows different people around the world as they deal with this whole alien invasion mess. It’s like watching history unfold from a bunch of unique perspectives, which makes it pretty darn bingeable.

Erika Alexander Joins the Invasion Party

So, what do we know about Erika Alexander’s role in season 3? Well, not much actually. Details about the storyline and her character are being kept under wraps tighter than a government conspiracy (hey, aliens are involved, so it wouldn’t be a surprise, right?). But one thing’s for sure: with Alexander on board, season 3 is bound to be epic. This woman has a knack for portraying strong, independent characters who aren’t afraid to get down and dirty. Think of Maxine Shaw from “Living Single” who is a lawyer who could win any case and wasn’t afraid to throw some shade while doing it. Yeah, that’s the kind of energy we expect to see in “Invasion.”

Erika Alexander: From 90s Sitcom Star to Award-Winning Actress

If you grew up in the 90s, then you know Erika Alexander best as Maxine Shaw, the iconic attorney from the legendary sitcom “Living Single.” She brought humor, heart, and a whole lotta girl power to that show, and it’s still a fan favorite today. But Alexander ain’t just a one-hit wonder. Since “Living Single” ended, she’s been all over our screens, gracing shows like “Heist,” “In Plain Sight,” and even Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

And let’s not forget her recent win in the 2023 award season for her role in “American Fiction.” This critically acclaimed film earned Alexander nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the NAACP Image Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards. She even got a shoutout from the Screen Actors Guild for her outstanding performance alongside the entire cast. Basically, Erika Alexander is an acting powerhouse, and we’re hyped to see what she brings to “Invasion.”

Get Ready to Be Invaded (By Awesomeness) in Season 3

With Erika Alexander joining the cast, “Invasion” season 3 is shaping up to be something truly special. We still don’t know exactly when it’ll drop on Apple TV+, but trust us, you won’t wanna miss it. (Side note: If you haven’t seen the first two seasons yet, you better catch up before season 3 hits. You won’t regret it). According to Deadline, production is already underway, so hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for more updates, and get ready for an invasion of a different kind! THIS is an invasion of awesome television!