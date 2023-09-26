Review: THE CREATOR Should Have Sci-Fi Lovers Rejoice

From director/co-writer Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One,” “Godzilla”) comes an epic sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Madeleine Yuma Voyles).

The Creator Trailer:

The Good:

One of the standout features of The Creator is John David Washington’s stellar performance. Washington effortlessly carries the weight of the film, commanding every scene. He seamlessly transitioned between heart-pounding action sequences and emotionally charged moments. allowing his character’s vulnerabilities and sensibilities to shine through. Washington’s depth and conviction in his role made Joshua a compelling and relatable lead.

Visually, The Creator was a feast for the eyeballs. The film’s visual effects work was nothing short of amazing because it looked so realistic. The world-building was immersive and it really did feel like I was transported into another world. It was a bit unsettling to see androids with people’s faces on them. Even with that in mind, it was interesting to notice how quickly you pretty much just adjust to the strange phenomenon of robots with human faces. The big hole in their head was a good constant reminder. As a result, the CGI was so exceptional that it helped me understand and empathize with the characters in the film who sympathized with AI.

The Creator delved into a multitude of intriguing themes. I think the best one was how it explored the complex relationship between humanity and technology. The film portrayed various facets of human behavior, from deeply ingrained prejudices against technology to the complete assimilation of AI into daily life. The dichotomy between fear and acceptance, suspicion and trust, gave a lot of food for thought. Another theme that was explored was that of war. That theme was not just an external conflict but a metaphorical representation of humanity’s internal strife. The war with AI became a canvas upon which the characters’ inner struggles were painted. The movie cleverly mirrored the discord within human society, highlighting how our own internal battles can manifest on a grand scale. The Creator challenged viewers to question the nature of life itself. What defined life, and who got to decide? These philosophical questions add depth to the film and encouraged viewers to reevaluate their own beliefs about consciousness and existence.

The Bad:

While John David Washington’s performance shines, there are moments when emotional connections between characters feel somewhat unearned. The relationship between Joshua and Alfie, the young AI girl portrayed by Madeleine Yuna Voyles, at times comes across as contrived rather than naturally developed. On paper, it made sense that his character would have certain emotions. On camera, Washington did his job of playing out the emotions that his character felt. However, as a viewer, the authenticity of their dynamic felt lacking. Maybe more time or different situations were needed to fully invest in their relationship. Ultimately, it felt more superficial than integral to the film’s overarching story.

The Creator does encounter minor hiccups, one being the predictability of certain plot developments. While the story is engaging, thanks to the visuals and thematic elements, it occasionally leans into well-trodden territory. It offered few surprises or direction that felt fresh. Some moments felt overly familiar, echoing themes and scenarios that have been seen in other films before. Although this doesn’t diminish the film’s overall impact, a touch of innovation could have elevated it to a really unique cinematic experience.

The Verdict:

The Creator is a thought-provoking, visually memorizing, sci-fi journey that’ll tantalize the imagination. Director Gareth Edwards put together an intellectually stimulating film that really challenges audiences to wrestle with profound questions. It challenges our understanding of AI, humanity, war, and the intricate dance between all of them. While a few emotional nuances and predictable storytelling aspects exist, they don’t ruin the cool things the movie does accomplish. The Creator is certainly for the type of fans of movies like District 9, Blade Runner, or Elysium. It’s a must-watch for science fiction enthusiasts and worth the watch on the biggest screen possible.

Director: Gareth Edwards

Writer(s): Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz

Stars: John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney

