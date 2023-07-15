The Breach Review: Right To The Point

The Breach features John Hawkins as the Chief of Police who is days away from leaving the small town of Lone Crow. John is preparing to leave but he is called to investigate one last case…a body washed up along the river with very strange wounds. Along with a local guide and the town coroner, they set out to a cabin in the woods where a physicist has been living and carrying out some unnerving research.

THE GOOD

The acting in The Breach was good for the most part. The lead characters all played their roles well. It’s a pretty over overused story premise for this genre (An officer leaving a small town for the big city teams up with an ex to investigate a mysterious event, blah, blah, blah) but still manages to create a decent scenario and climax. I felt The Breach was a combination of Invasion of the Body Snatchers meets Cabin in the Woods meets Lovecraftian-style horror. A good amount of gore and the special effects with the “creatures” were great too. Very entertaining and not predictable. I was glued to the screen waiting to find out what the secret research was. They did a good job with the suspense, and I didn’t feel like the movie dragged on at any point. Slash from Guns N’ Roses served as an Executive Producer on the film, as well as providing the score.

THE BAD

Some characters had minor roles that I feel were not needed. They did provide some information needed by the main characters to help with the case, but I feel they could have used the other characters to get that same information.

OVERALL

This was a fun sci-fi horror movie. I enjoyed it. At a running time of only about 90 minutes, it’s right to the point fairly quickly and keeps you engaged throughout. The Breach will be available on Digital and VOD on July 11, 2023.