5 Crypto Movies to Add to Your Watchlist

Between the meteoric rise and fall of asset prices, a seemingly endless string of corporate scandals, and news of exciting technological developments, it seems like there has scarcely been a moment when cryptocurrencies haven’t been in the news this year.

This is a far cry from just a few years ago, when cryptocurrency was a fairly niche topic that was mainly of interest to a small, tech-savvy group of technologists and traders. Those days are very much a thing of the past and nowadays, crypto has unquestionably entered the mainstream.

If you are interested in honing your cryptocurrency trading skills or are just a speculative investor looking to deepen your knowledge, here are five movies you should consider adding to your watchlist!

The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin (2014)

One of the earliest documentaries about crypto is The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin, which is directed by Nicholas Mross and was released in 2014.

Despite offering what is now very much a historical perspective on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, given everything that has happened in the sector since it was released, this 2014 documentary still offers a lot of insight into the origins of Bitcoin.

It provides viewers with unique insights into the origin of the project, with some of the biggest names and earliest adopters giving their thoughts on the potential of this revolutionary technology.

Bitcoin: Beyond the Bubble (2018)

Another excellent and more recent documentary about Bitcoin is Bitcoin: Beyond the Bubble, a 2018 documentary produced by Tim Delmastro.

In addition to sketching out the origins of the project, Bitcoin: Beyond the Bubble looks to move beyond the market noise and delve into the potential this technology has. This is very much a forward and future-looking documentary, it does an excellent job of exploring how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies might change society forever—both the good and the bad!

Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It (2015)

Another documentary that explores the origins, history, and future of Bitcoin is Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It.

This 2015 documentary features a nice mix of interviews with industry analysts, financial services gurus, and Bitcoin evangelists. Ultimately, the focus is not just on Bitcoin but on how its underlying technology holds the potential to radically change the financial sector.

It does this by discussing Bitcoin in the context of the history of money, with everything from barter to fiat currency covered. This is a well-made, thought-provoking documentary that explores interesting questions about what the future of money might look like!

Banking on Bitcoin (2016)

Banking on Bitcoin is a 2016 documentary that does a deep dive into the origins of this revolutionary technology and profiles some of the key individuals who helped to shape its early development.

Some of the topics covered include the first-ever transaction made using Bitcoin and the emergence of the first crypto marketplaces. It also includes coverage of the controversial Mt. Gox scandal, which rocked the crypto community in its early days.

Although Banking on Bitcoin very much sticks to a familiar narrative, it should be praised for not shying away from some of the rockier and more controversial moments in the history of crypto. This includes hacking, thefts, and the range of regulatory issues that Bitcoin and crypto have faced.

Cryptopia: Bitcoin, Blockchains and the Future of the Internet (2018)

Cryptopia: Bitcoin, Blockchains and the Future of the Internet is a 2018 documentary that explores the potential of blockchain technology and how it has impacted the Internet.

We like this crypto and Bitcoin documentary for its focus on the technology underlying cryptocurrencies, rather than Bitcoin in a more narrow sense. In exploring this topic, Cryptopia does a deep dive into blockchain technology and looks at the various uses it might have for the financial services sector, managing supply chains, and even voting systems used in elections.

Another thing we appreciated about this documentary is that it didn’t shy away from the regulatory obstacles that cryptos face, as well as other important issues such as scalability, compliance, and energy consumption.

These five movies offer a comprehensive look at the history and potential of cryptocurrencies, as well as the impact they could have on society in the future. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting to learn about crypto, these films are sure to provide valuable insights and thought-provoking discussions.