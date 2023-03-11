How Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Honors Rene Auberjonois And Odo’s Deep Space Nine Journey

The latest episode of Star Trek: Picard season 3 revealed the main villains of the season. Or at least, we think it did. But one major reveal that may have gone unnoticed is the very casual, not-so-name drop of an iconic Star Trek: Deep Space Nine character . Someone whose origins tie into the Changelings, and potentially the plot of Picard season 3, and so much more . Rene Auberjonois has passed on, but his memory, and apparently character, definitely live on through the mention of Odo in Picard season 3 .

Please be aware that the following will contain spoilers for Picard season 3, but also many of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and its finale .

The Villains Of Picard Season 3

Episode 3 of Picard season 3 revealed the Changelings as the main villains of this last season of Picard. The Changelings are from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, responsible for the Dominion War against the Federation . This reveal was huge, as Star Trek villains rarely cross over from one show to another, in such a significant way. Except for, maybe , The Borg. But another reason why this works is that Picard season 3 then becomes, not only a sequel to Star Trek: The Next Generation but also a sequel to the events of DS9 .

In Deep Space Nine, one of the Changelings was a hero, named Odo (Rene Auberjonois). After the Dominion War, Odo ends up returning to his home planet, to his people, in the Gamma Quadrant. During the war, Starfleet introduced a deadly virus to the Changeling population, condemning them all to eventual death . But as the war ended and the Changelings were defeated , Odo returned to them. Joining his people in the Great Link, which is what they called the sea of Changelings that make up their planet, who are all connected emotionally and intellectually through this liquid form .

After more than a lifetime of struggling with his identity as the only one of his kind in the universe, Odo sacrifices everything to return to his people and cure them, given he holds the cure within his body . Despite their evil ways and plans of domination against the Alpha Quadrant. But it seems like he didn’t totally cut himself off entirely from Starfleet or The Federation.

Worf Clearly Mentions Odo In Picard Season 3

In Picard season 3 episode 3, Worf (Michael Dorn) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) discover a criminal they’re interrogating is actually a Changeling . It’s a shocking moment. Worf then provides exposition to Raffi, and non-DS9 audiences, of what and who the Changelings really are . During this dialogue, Worf mentions that a close friend of his within the Great Link, ’an honourable man’ contacted him . And that man, tipped him off to this new threat, a rogue faction of Changelings hell-bent on the destruction of Starfleet and the Federation .

Clearly , this close friend that Worf mentions is Odo in Picard season 3. Odo and Worf were both on Deep Space Nine during the series, and both shared a sense of mutual admiration and respect towards one another . Both characters were variations of the grumpy and stoic, but capable men of honour archetype . And both men, one of their kind within the Federation, started as outsiders looking in and eventually becoming one of their greatest allies . And of course, no other friend of Worf’s can be in the Great Link. So it absolutely makes sense Odo would reach out to Worf to tip him off to this threat to the Federation.

What This Revelation Means To Odo’s Story

The greatest thing about this mention of Odo in Picard season 3, is what it exactly means for the story of Picard, but also Odo . Tragically , Odo actor Auberjonois passed away in 2019 after a long battle with Lung Cancer . So there are no hopes of Odo appearing in Picard season 3 , despite becoming such a crucial part of the story after this episode . But what’s really cool is, that despite that, showrunner Terry Matalas didn’t hesitate to make Odo, even indirectly , such an important part of this story .

Auberjonois’ Star Trek legacy is also honoured, seeing how the character wasn’t written off or killed off, given the that actor can’t reprise the role . Odo’s journey continues and his commitment to his people, both the Changelings and his family in the Federation, are strengthened through his one line of dialogue . This is a really sweet thing that the writers of Picard didn’t have to do, but did anyway. Another reason I love this show so much!

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+.