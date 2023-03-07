Chloe Bailey New Movie Trailer Praise This Is Online

Chloe Bailey is a rising star in music and also in the world of film and television. In between working on her highly anticipated series Swarm the actor is also releasing a new movie on Peacock. The new film, Praise This, also stars comedian Druski (House Party), hip hop sensation Quavo (Atlanta), Tristan Mack Wilds (The Wire), and more.

Praise This Trailer

Praise This Synopsis

From director Tina Gordon, writer-director of Little and the writer of What Men Wantand Drumline, Praise This follows aspiring musical superstar Sam (Chloe Bailey), a young woman driven, at almost any cost, to break into the music business. So, when her father (Philip Fornah; Richard Jewel, Better Call Saul), worried that Sam is associating with a dangerous crowd, moves them from Los Angeles to Atlanta to live with Sam’s sunny cousin, Jess (Anjelika Washington; Stargirl, Tall Girl franchise), Sam is …not happy.

But when Sam is forced to join her cousin’s struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition, she sees an opportunity to finally make her dreams come true. What she discovers, though, is that ambition can command a high price and that praise is not about glory, but gratitude.

The film also stars comedian Druski (House Party, The Crew League), Grammy nominated hip hop sensation Quavo (Atlanta, The Crew League), Grammy nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (The Wire, 90210), Birgundi Baker (The Chi, Black Lightning), Loren Lott (Tag, The Young and the Restless), Kiara Iman Heffner (Resentment), newcomer Ilario Grant, Crystal Hayslett (Sistas, Zatima), Cocoa Brown (9-1-1, Ted 2), Vanessa Fraction (Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Mann and Wife) and Grammy nominated gospel stars Jekalyn Carr and Koryn Hawthorne.

This trailer is giving me Sister Act 2 vibes in a great way. the star-studded cast looks fantastic and I am a huge fan of modern gospel music so this one has my attention for that alone. Chloe Bailey looks like she’s delivering another awesome performance in this! The real focus of this movie is the music and what I’m hearing sounds amazing. The music we hear is inspired by some of the biggest hits and i can’t wait to hear how they remix them. I love when modern songs get a gospel makeover and I’m getting my playlist ready.

