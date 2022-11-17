The best gambling movies you can stream

Some of the tensest moments in cinema history have been in movies about betting—from the oldest to the most recent, it’s always been a favorite subject of filmmakers. Today, the world of visual entertainment is dominated by streaming and this matches the increase in online gambling and movie-themed slots found at sites like Coincasinos. Knowing which movies you can find on the biggest streaming platforms can be a bit of a hassle when there’s so much there. Today, we’re going to look at some of the best gambling movies that you can stream from a few sites. So let’s get started.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others, Molly’s Game tells the story of Molly Bloom, a former Olympian who decides to set up an exclusive, high-stakes underground poker game for celebrities and the Mafia. Unsurprisingly, this game soon catches the attention of the FBI.

Met with critical acclaim across the board, you won’t want to miss this hidden gem.

The Card Counter (2021)

Starring audience favorite Oscar Isaac, Paul Schrader’s gambling drama tells the story of William Tell, a gambler whose only desire is to play cards. When he is approached by an angry young man seeking his help to get revenge, his simple existence playing cards is put under huge pressure.

An enthralling crime drama, this recent entry on our list is not to be missed.

Uncut Gems (2019)

There was a time not too long ago when you would have been forgiven for thinking all social media sites talked about was Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems. It was a huge hit with audiences when it was released to streaming in 2019, and has endured in popularity since.

The story of a jeweler who is down on his look, and looks to make a high-stakes bet to turn his life around. Struggling to balance business and family, he looks to an all-or-nothing bet to turn things around.

The film is available on Netflix.

The House (2017)

It’s hard to beat a duo like Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. In this timeless comedy, the two play the parents Scott and Kate, whose daughter’s scholarship program at her university is canceled. With no way to pay her tuition, they make the decision to set up an illegal casino in their home to make the money to send her to school.

You’ll be laughing throughout, all the while enjoying the casino games we’ve come to know and love. You can stream this anywhere from YouTube, to Apple TV to Amazon Prime.

Beyond the Edge (2018)

One staple of the gambling movie genre is the ensemble film. Andrey Anaykin’s Beyond the Edge tells the story of a man named Michael, who goes into severe debt after a string of bad luck at the casino. With mounting pressure to get the money back, he assembles a team of supernaturally gifted gamblers to help him out.

This one is a bit different, with a fantasy element that you don’t often get in films like this. We can’t recommend this one enough.

Find the film on Amazon Prime.

Wild Card (2015)

Another classic entry in Jason Statham’s long list of action films, next up we have Wild Card from 2015. This film is the story of a bodyguard living in Las Vegas with a bit of a gambling problem. But when he gets in trouble with the mob, we find that’s not the only thing he has. He’s also a skilled killer.

You can never go wrong with a Statham action flick, so find this movie on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

The Gambler (2014)

Starring Mark Wahlberg and John Goodman, this is another story of gambling debt in which a literature professor ends up borrowing against his debt from a loan shark. Drama ensues as he attempts to keep together his relationship, his job while paying off what he owes to the dangerous people he has angered.

The only way out is all in, so the tagline went. This one is not to be missed. Find it on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

Runner Runner (2013)

Back in the golden age of Justin Timberlake’s movie appearances, he starred in Brad Furman’s crime Thriller Runner Runner. Timberlake plays Richie Furst, a student who plays games of online poker to raise money for his tuition. When he is cheated by a site, he takes matters into his own hands and approaches the website’s creator.

In many ways a forgotten gem, this is a great film about the dangers of online gambling. Find it on Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.

21 (2008)

Telling the true story of a group of MIT students who took Vegas for millions, 21 is a gripping thriller in which a group of gifted mathematics students heads to Vegas with a plan to count cards. Directed by Robert Luketic, it’s a captivating and nail-biting drama that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

What’s best, too, is that it’s a true story. Find the film on Netflix.

Casino Royale (2006)

No list of gambling films would be complete without Daniel Craig’s debut in the Bond role, Casino Royale. James Bond must prevent Le Chiffre from winning a huge sum of money in a high-stakes card game, who is intending to use the money to fund terrorism.

Still regarded as one of the best Bond films ever, this spy film features what is, without doubt, one of the tensest poker games in cinema history. It is all carried off spectacularly by Martin Campbell, a master of his craft in a film drama.

The film is available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and several others.

Gambling is always a great and dramatic subject for a movie, and it’s easy to understand why there is no shortage of gambling movies available on various streaming sites. If you’re looking for something to watch, whether with the whole family or just for the adults, there will be something on this list for you.