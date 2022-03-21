Is Jaden Smith the NEW Miles Morales?

There are rumors going around that Jaden Smith is going to play Miles Morales in the MCU. He is a surprising pick for a lot of people who are unfamiliar with the young actor. Jaden Smith is the son of actor Will Smith and has great experience under his belt. Jaden starts his career with his dad in The Pursuit of Happyness and continues opposite Jackie Chan in The Karate Kid. The young actor even teases fans about his involvement on Twitter wearing a spider-man mask:

Wya I’m Tryna Swing By pic.twitter.com/L7EqkcUjig — Jaden (@jaden) January 16, 2022

Will Smith is furthering speculation about Jaden’s involvement with some cryptic statements. Poptime has quotes from Will where he states:

“My son is preparing himself physically and mentally to get a place as one of the characters who will make history for the first time in the saga of a movie that many already know and ask for.”

So besides Static Shock, Miles Morales seems like the obvious reference. We don’t have any comment from Marvel yet but this rumor is more popular than others. What do you think of the idea of Jaden as Miles?

