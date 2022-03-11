Austin Butler might be Dune: Part Two’s Feyd-Rautha

Austin Butler is rumored to be our Feyd-Rautha in Denis Vellenue’s Dune: Part 2. Butler is an interesting pick having previously portrayed Jack in The Dead Dont Die and Thomas in Dude. Austin is also set to star as Elvis in a biopic but Deadline is telling us about Dune:

Elvis star Austin Butler is in negotiations to play Feyd-Rautha in Warner Bros and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two. Florence Pugh is also in negotiations to join the all-star ensemble with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin expected to reprise their roles. Famously played by Sting in the 1984 David Lynch film, Rautha is a favorite among fans of the Frank Herbert novel and is expected to play a big role in Part Two. In the novel, he is the younger nephew and heir of the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and is depicted to be as similarly cruel, treacherous and cunning as his uncle.

I really enjoy Dune and I’m excited for the sequel. I am bummed that these movies aren’t coming faster but it is what it is. The original Dune is a 1984 release and I will admit that I have yet to see that version of the film so I’m blind to the importance of this casting.

What do you more experienced Dune fans think? Is Austin Butler a good fit?

Let me know what you think!