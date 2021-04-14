Invincible Episode 5 Reaction

I’m back with my reaction for Invincible Episode 5. Sorry that this one is a little later than normal, and there’s a lot to catch up on in this episode! We catch up with Mark Grayson still going through the growing pains of becoming a hero. And I do mean PAIN.

Check out our other videos:

Invincible Episodes 1-3 Recap and Reaction https://youtu.be/mWrh0q6rLxU​​

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reaction https://youtu.be/Kc6jwmnexYc​​

Does WandaVision setup the Fantastic Four? https://youtu.be/caBZcXE7Ok4​​

Should Marvel re-cast T’Challa? https://youtu.be/4dukMCJz7oc​​

#InvincibleReaction​​ #AmazonsInvincible​​ #RobertKirkman​​ #RyanOttley​​ #OmniMan​