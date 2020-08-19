The great thing about the movie industry is that it’s so huge. In fact, many films have actually found global audiences. As a result, the box office totals have blown off the roofs, and their rankings have soared.

Below, we are going to show you some of the movies that made the most money worldwide.

Avatar

This movie was released in 2009, and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. The sci-fi fantasy films from James Cameron made $2.7 billion worldwide. It cultivated a lot of strong followers and was the talk of the movie industry for a few years to follow.

Avengers: Endgame

This Marvel movie was released in 2019, and was well-received by fans all over the world. This is the fourth in a franchise and went on to shutter the record for the largest opening weekend of all time. In fact, it beat this record domestically and globally. The movie managed to earn $1.3 billion from sales.

Titanic

This is yet another James Cameron movie to make billions. The movie was released in 1997 and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Titanic grossed in about $2.1 billion. The story of the Titanic was retold in a different way that touched the hearts of many.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

This was a sci-fi fantasy from J.J. Abrams. The movie was released back in 2015, and starred many great actors such as Harrison Ford, John boyega, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Carrie Fisher, as well as Oscar Isaac.

It managed to garner some cult fans for itself after its release. Its success helped it gross about $2 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Infinity War

This movie is the third in the Avengers franchise. It was released on the 27th of April 2018, and had the highest grossing domestic opening weekend of all time, just like Avengers: Endgame. The movie made about $2 billion from sales.