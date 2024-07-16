Twisters Review: A Thrilling Ride with Tornadoes and Tension

“Twisters” is the long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 classic “Twister.” Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, this film brings a fresh cast and a new story to the tornado-chasing genre. With big names like Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos, “Twisters” offers excitement, drama, and a whole lot of stormy action. But does it deliver? Let’s dive into the whirlwind that is “Twisters.”

The Good

“Eff Around and Find Out” Vibes: If there’s one phrase that sums up “Twisters,” it’s “Eff Around and Find Out.” The movie sets the stage with a group of cliche teenage kids who you just know are about to stumble into trouble. Their antics add a layer of tension from the get-go, making you eager to see what happens next. Twisters” isn’t just about tornadoes; it’s about the thrill of the chase. The film delivers some well-placed jump scares that keep you on the edge of your seat. These moments are a welcome addition to the genre, adding a layer of horror to the natural disaster drama.

Anthony Ramos as Javi: Anthony Ramos shines as Javi, a character reminiscent of a young John Leguizamo. His charisma and energy bring a lot to the film, even if his character’s actions are sometimes questionable. Javi’s dynamic with Kate, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, is compelling, even if he does drag her back into the dangerous world of storm chasing.

Country Music Soundtrack: The movie’s soundtrack is filled with country music that perfectly fits the cowboy theme of Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell, and his storm-chasing crew. The music adds to the film’s American Midwest atmosphere, making the audience feel right at home in tornado alley.

Diverse Cast: It’s refreshing to see a diverse cast in a movie set in middle America. Glen Powell’s team includes a black character who actually gets some speaking lines, breaking the mold of the typically homogenous cast you’d expect in a film set in this region.

The Bad

Cliche and Predictable: Despite its thrilling moments, “Twisters” can be quite predictable. From the outset, you can often guess what’s going to happen next. The story follows a simple, straightforward path, which might leave some viewers wanting more twists and turns. One of the most frustrating aspects of the film is Javi’s decision not to tell Kate they were heading into the eye of the storm until they were already there. This makes Javi come off as a bit of a jerk, and it’s hard to root for a character who puts others in danger without their consent.

Unnecessary Love Triangle: Out of nowhere, the film introduces a love triangle involving Kate. This subplot feels tacked on and doesn’t add much to the story. It feels more like an unnecessary distraction than a meaningful addition to the plot.

Corny Moments: There are several corny exchanges and moments that might make seasoned critics cringe. While these scenes might be fine for newcomers to the genre, they can feel out of place in an otherwise intense movie.

Anthony Ramos’ Performance: While Anthony Ramos brings a lot to his character, there are moments where it feels like he’s holding back. Javi has the potential to be a standout character, but Ramos’ performance sometimes feels restrained, leaving you wanting more from him.

Long Runtime: As the movie progresses, it starts to feel a bit long. While the action sequences are exciting, the film could have benefited from a tighter edit to keep the pace brisk and the audience fully engaged.

Final Thoughts

“Twisters” is a mixed bag. It delivers on the thrill and excitement of storm chasing, with standout performances from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. Anthony Ramos’ Javi is a character you love to hate, adding a complex dynamic to the team. The film’s jump scares and country music soundtrack are highlights, adding to the overall atmosphere.

However, the movie is also predictable, with some performances feeling restrained and unnecessary subplots that detract from the main story. Despite these flaws, “Twisters” is an entertaining ride, perfect for a summer movie night. If you’re looking for a film that brings the thrill of tornado chasing to the big screen, “Twisters” is worth a watch.

Acting - 6/10 6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 5/10 5/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 5/10 5/10 Overall 6.5/10 6.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)