The Broken News Season 2: Morality vs. Ratings in a Chaotic World

Bollywood fans, buckle up for more high-stakes journalism drama! “The Broken News” is back for season 2 on ZEE5 Global, and it’s raising the bar. This series takes you deep inside the newsroom, where the fight for truth (“sach”) clashes head-on with the pressure for sensational headlines (“sansani”).

Season 2 brings back your favorite actors, along with some fresh faces who shake things up. Sonali Bendre shines as Ameena Qureshi, the idealistic editor who refuses to compromise her integrity. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the ruthless Dipankar Sanyal, her opposite number at the ratings-hungry Josh 24/7 channel. This season, they’re not just fighting for viewers, they’re battling for their own survival.

Sonali Bendre as Ameena Qureshi

Sonali Bendre shines as Ameena Qureshi, the moral editor-in-chief of Awaaz Bharti. Ameena remains steadfast in her commitment to unbiased journalism, refusing to pander to sensationalism. Bendre’s portrayal of Ameena brings integrity and resolve to the character, making her the rock of ethical journalism. Despite low TRPs, Ameena’s dedication to the truth makes her a hero in our eyes.

Jaideep Ahlawat as Dipankar Sanyal

Jaideep Ahlawat returns as the ruthless Dipankar Sanyal, editor-cum-anchor of Josh 24/7. Dipankar thrives on sensational news and high TRPs, making him Ameena’s polar opposite. This season, Dipankar is happier and more ambitious, ready to join forces with powerful allies. Ahlawat’s performance captures Dipankar’s cunning nature, making him a character you love to hate.

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Radha Bhargava

Shriya Pilgaonkar continues to impress as Radha Bhargava, a journalist caught between the extremes of Ameena and Dipankar. Radha’s ethical stance clashes with the restrictions placed on her, leading to a profound transformation. Pilgaonkar’s portrayal of Radha’s journey through trauma and revenge adds depth to the series, making her story arc compelling.

Whether you’re a die-hard Bollywood buff or just enjoy a good drama, “Broken News” Season 2 is a must-watch. So, download the ZEE5 Global app and get ready to dive into the world of cutthroat journalism, where the truth is a fight you might not win.

A Look Back at Broken News

“Broken News” is an Indian Hindi-language web series based on the British series “Press.” The first season premiered in June 2022 and quickly gained a loyal following. Season 2 picks up where the first left off, taking the characters and the drama to even greater heights. So, what are you waiting for? Stream “Broken News” today and see what the fuss is about!