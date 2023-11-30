Khichdi 2 (2023): Crash Landing For “Mission Paanthukistan”!

Behold a hilarious comedy-drama that can make you laugh your heads off! Today, I will review the sequel to one of my favorite Bollywood comedy movies “Khichdi: The Movie” which was released in 2010. I have watched this film over and over again! Its sequel titled “Khichdi 2: Mision Paanthukistan” had its theatrical release after 13 years on November 17, 2023.

Revisiting The Parekh Family In Khichdi 2!

The adorable Parekh family returns in this sequel. On 15th August 1947, India and Pakistan became two independent nations. On 16th August, a fictitious nation called “Paanthukistan” also came into existence with the partition.

Paanthukistan is an autocratic nation. It is ruled by a dictator who tortures his citizens. Women must have their faces covered in public, and you are not allowed to listen to music or watch dance shows or films in this country. All day, loudspeakers sing praises of the dictator which echo throughout the nation, and the citizens are forced to listen.

Now, the twist in the story. The dictator happens to be a lookalike of our beloved Praful (Rajeev Mehta) of the Parekh family. So, the local intelligence agency sends the family to a mission in Paanthukistan. Wait for the comedy to unfold as the crazy family crash lands in the country!

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan Official Trailer:

The Good:

What a tremendous response from the audience! I have never seen such a crowd in a theater! It was full house! Khichdi is not just my favorite but everybody’s favorite. We were eagerly waiting to witness the comical Parekh family on the big screens again. And, why not? The prequel was super hilarious, filled with gut-bursting comedy all over. Even if this sequel is not as comical as the prequel, it has somewhat lived up to its name. The screenplay has crazy humor all over. The thing is, you won’t be able to control your laughter after seeing the amusing mannerisms of the Parekh family.

This is the kind of movie that does not require parental guidance. Even pre-school kids can watch freely. The lead actors Jamnadas Majethia, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, and Kriti Kulhari have all accurately reprised their respective roles. They have performed to their full potential. Jamnadas Majethia, who is the producer of the Khichdi franchise, plays the lead character Himanshu who symbolizes stupidity. Rajeev Mehta, in this movie, is not just Praful but also Paanthukistan’s dictator Imam Kha Ke Tuk. Supriya Pathak, as usual, steals the show like she did in the prequel. The film has interesting special appearances of several renowned celebrities like Farah Khan, Kiku Sharda, Paresh Ganatra, and Pratik Gandhi. Kiku Sharda plays a robot which is humorous.

The film has eye-catching and colorful visuals. The track “Vande Raka” featuring Jamnadas Majethia and Kriti Kulhari, who plays his wife, has amazing beats!

“Vande Raka” from “Khichdi 2” featuring Jamnadas Majethia and Kriti Kulhari!

The Bad:

Even if the film is colorfully entertaining, it has deplorable special effects. The helicopter crash landing scene has been portrayed in the poorest way possible. Such intentional amateurish visual effects may add humor but pull you out of the movie.

Also, this Khichdi sequel is greatly inspired by Sacha Baron Cohen’s “The Dictator” or Kim Jong-un’s autocratic North Korean regime. So, if you have already watched The Dictator, the show might appear familiar to you. Khichdi 2 doesn’t disappoint us but still, it could have matched the essence of “Khichdi: The Movie”. To add to it, some double-meaning punches have been put in certain instances that could have been avoided. The filmmakers should have kept the screenplay clean like the prequel which could still have made it unconditionally humorous. Unlike the prequel, certain scenes in Khichdi 2 appear as if they have been forcefully put.

For instance, the character Rani Gulkanda (Flora Saini) has no significance in this play. In fact, this character has been unnecessarily put in the movie and Flora Saini’s short performance is also a bit disappointing.

The Verdict:

Khichdi 2 may not be as intriguing as its prequel but still, I am sure you will thoroughly enjoy it. The original “Khichdi: The Movie” was a super hit and I would have given it 10 out of 10 if I had reviewed it. This sequel stands at 7 out of 10. If writer and director Aatish Kapadia had avoided the bit of sloppiness in the screenplay, Khichdi 2 could have been as good as the original movie. Don’t know why it took so long for him and Jamnadas Majethia to come out with a sequel.