How Movies Influence the Way We Think

Admit it or not. Every one of us has, at some point in time, shed tears while watching a movie. It happens because the scene overwhelms us to such an extent that it makes us experience an acute wave of emotion. Films tell stories in an immersive way. Good ones that showcase a range of true human emotions help us become more empathetic, making us grow emotionally and connect with others.

Great films have an emotive-inducing power, making us feel in certain ways. For example, when you see something sad, you tend to feel sad. On the other hand, when you watch a funny scene, you automatically start laughing and feeling happy. This post will explore how movies can affect us psychologically by influencing how we think.

Filmmaking Techniques Are Aimed to Make People Get Into an Emotional State

Filmmakers employ the best storytelling tools to get people into an emotional state. Acclaimed directors spend the most time thinking about how they can get the audience along with them. For example, Black Swan is purposefully built around the psychological illness of the protagonist. It is one of the most emotionally stimulating movies because of its storyline, stunning visual perspectives of cinematography, and excellent acting.

Mimicry and Music Impact Our Feelings and Thinking

Music is a crucial creative tool that has long been used in films to impart theme and texture to the narrative. Music has the ability to not only impart meaning but also affect emotions. It is why filmmakers use it as an inherent element to change the emotional response of audience.

Music also assists in psychological transportation. The major reason for it is that human beings are excellent at interpreting sound.

This, in turn, is because of our prehistoric ancestors who needed to be extremely alert and be conscious of even a twig snapping in the forest. So, when music enters the ears through sound waves, it produces various kinds of physical responses.

Films Broaden Our Perspective

Many movies showcase real-life historical events. For example, the Academy award-winning film Gladiator is an expert production depicting real-life past situations. It portrays Rome’s political situation at that specific time, the life of gladiators, and the overall state of the world. Viewers significantly expanded their knowledge of Roman history and culture with this film. Thus, it positively enhanced their perspective and thinking.

Others, like City of God, set in the underground world of Rio de Janeiro, depict the harsh truths about life in this place that were unknown to many before watching the film. This movie allowed them a closer look at Rio de Janeiro’s culture, thus broadening their knowledge.

Films Change Opinions on Certain Issues

Another way in which films impact human thinking is by changing their opinions on specific issues. Modern history is filled with examples that showcase this powerful aspect of cinema. During World War II, Stalin and Hitler used movies as propaganda successfully.

Cinematic art form impacts the psyche of the audience and sends a message. The social impact of cinematic storytelling techniques is made through emotionally charged scenes and relatable characters. For example, films about inter-caste love marriages create a sense of unity among people. It makes many realize that it is possible to transcend cultural barriers and challenge stereotypes. Films like Joan of Arc, The Mission, and others are some examples of such movies.

Movies Increase Certain Urges by Advertising Different Products

Companies usually pay film studios to include their products in the movies they produce. So, when people watch the production, they get the urge to buy the products their favorite character uses. A good example is the movie Nerve. Starring Emma Roberts and Dave Franco, it was a large advertisement for Apple products. The movie was seen by millions, and we can surely say that many of them would have felt the urge to buy the new Apple products as they saw their favorite characters working with them throughout the movie.

Summing up

Movies impact the way we think tremendously. They not only stimulate new emotions but also affect the perception of the world around them. As new technologies emerge, we can only assume that they will increase their potential to influence our minds further.