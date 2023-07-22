Jericho Ridge Review: A Claustrophobic Thriller With Bite

In Jericho Ridge, viewers are taken on an intense and claustrophobic journey as North Washington County Sheriff, Tabby, finds herself in a perilous situation. Set in a small police station in a close-knit town, the film manages to be surprisingly cozy and comforting despite its thrilling and entertaining premise. With an outstanding lead performance from Nikki Amuka-Bird and stunning cinematography by Ruairí O’Brien, Jericho Ridge captures the attention and emotions of its audience. However, the breakneck pacing and an annoying character hinder the film’s overall impact.

The film’s most significant strength lies in its setting and atmosphere. The extremely small police station in the quaint town creates a sense of familiarity and coziness. As the audience is introduced to the characters and the tight-knit community, they feel connected to the world of Jericho Ridge. This comforting backdrop sharply contrasts with the harrowing events that unfold, adding an intriguing layer to the thriller.

Nikki Amuka-Bird delivers an absolutely incredible lead performance as Tabby. Her portrayal is multifaceted, showcasing both an intimidating and emotionally driven character. Having gained recognition from her work in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, Amuka-Bird proves her versatility as an actress once again. She becomes the heart and soul of the film, making viewers genuinely care about Tabby’s survival and the safety of her son. Her presence elevates the movie, and it’s fascinating to witness the depth she brings to this character.

Adding to the film’s brilliance is the exceptional cinematography by Ruairí O’Brien. His visual storytelling truly enhances the experience, capturing the tense and claustrophobic atmosphere of the police station. The tight shots and skillful use of lighting create an immersive sense of danger and suspense, further immersing the audience in the story. O’Brien’s work is deserving of praise and plays a pivotal role in making Jericho Ridge visually captivating.

Despite these strengths, the film’s pacing is a notable issue. With a runtime of under ninety minutes, the story moves along at a relentless pace. While the constant action maintains tension, there are moments when a breather would have been appreciated. Some scenes feel rushed, preventing the audience from fully absorbing the impact of certain character developments. A more balanced pacing could have allowed for better character exploration and a deeper connection to the overall narrative.

Another drawback is the character of Monty, portrayed by Zack Morris. While Morris delivers a fine performance, Monty’s character tends to get on the nerves of the audience. His actions and decisions can be frustrating, sometimes even distracting from the otherwise captivating storyline. Though it’s essential to have conflicts and complex characters, Monty’s portrayal seems to miss the mark, causing a slight disruption to the film’s overall flow.

Nevertheless, Jericho Ridge is undeniably a well-crafted and engaging thriller. The small-town setting and outstanding lead performance by Nikki Amuka-Bird make the film compelling and immersive. The tension and danger that surround Tabby’s struggle for survival keep audiences invested throughout. Ruairí O’Brien’s cinematography adds a visually stunning layer, accentuating the film’s suspenseful moments.

Jericho Ridge succeeds in providing a gripping and suspenseful experience, despite its pacing issues and a somewhat annoying character. Will Gilbey’s direction, coupled with Nikki Amuka-Bird’s phenomenal performance, truly shines, making the film a commendable addition to the thriller genre. If you can overlook the occasional pacing hiccups and an annoying character, it’s definitely worth a watch for its cozy yet intense atmosphere and captivating storytelling.