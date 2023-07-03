Bottoms Review: A Hilarious and Chaotic Extravaganza

In the realm of coming-of-age comedies, Emma Seligman’s Bottoms finds a unique place, blending the chaos of teenage rebellion with heartfelt themes of self-discovery. Led by the outstanding performances of Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, the film navigates the ups and downs of high school life while delivering plenty of laughs along the way. Though not without its flaws, Bottoms manages to strike a delicate balance between wholesomeness and chaos, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of quirky humor and genuine performances.

Rachel Sennott, who has been making waves since her breakthrough role in Shiva Baby, shines once again in Bottoms. As the introverted and awkward PJ, Sennott brings an endearing vulnerability to her character. Her comedic timing is impeccable, and her ability to convey complex emotions through subtle gestures adds depth to PJ’s journey. Ayo Edebiri, as PJ’s best friend Josie, complements Sennott’s performance brilliantly. Edebiri’s magnetic on-screen presence injects energy and wit into the film, making her a force to be reckoned with. Together, Sennott and Edebiri form a dynamic duo that carries the film with their undeniable chemistry.

Bottoms embraces a refreshing sense of wholesomeness while embracing the chaotic nature of teenage life. The film captures the struggles and insecurities of adolescence with authenticity, offering poignant moments of self-reflection and growth. Seligman skillfully balances these serious moments with humor, creating a film that is simultaneously heartwarming and riotously funny. The comedic set pieces are often cleverly executed, and the dialogue crackles with witty banter. However, there are a few jokes that don’t quite land, and some of the humor may not resonate with every viewer.

One of the film’s main flaws lies in its third act, which stretches the limits of believability. As the high school fight club escalates and the popular students join in, the narrative ventures into increasingly improbable territory. While this may be intentional to heighten the chaos and absurdity, it stretches the audience’s suspension of disbelief a little too far. The film’s overall pacing also suffers due to its relatively short runtime. The narrative could have benefitted from further exploration and development, particularly in building the supporting characters and their motivations.

Despite these flaws, Bottoms remains an engaging and enjoyable watch. Seligman’s direction showcases a strong visual style, with vibrant cinematography capturing the energy of high school life. The film’s soundtrack is carefully curated, enhancing the atmosphere and underscoring key emotional moments. Seligman’s ability to create a sense of intimacy within the chaotic setting is commendable, as is her aptitude for weaving together comedy and heart.

Bottoms presents an entertaining and occasionally poignant tale of teenage misadventures. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri deliver exceptional performances that elevate the film, showcasing their talent and comedic prowess. The movie strikes a delicate balance between wholesomeness and chaos, offering a unique blend of humor and heart. While the film’s third act stretches the bounds of credibility and its overall length feels too short, Bottoms remains a worthwhile watch for those seeking a heartfelt coming-of-age story infused with laughter and exceptional lead performances.