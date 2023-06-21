Chicago: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Advance Screening

Would you like to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and more? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

Downtown Chicago

Wednesday June 28

7:00PM

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Olivier Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”), and Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”). Directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

