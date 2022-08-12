Smoke CBD Flower & Watch Movies with a Clear Mind

Sometimes, it can be hard to get your mind off your day enough to focus properly on a good movie. To produce a relaxing vibe, some film enthusiasts turn to cannabis, but the intoxicating effects of THC might not be quite what you’re looking for.

If you watch a drama, getting high could make you forget the plot. If you watch a horror movie, the special effects might become a bit too real. The only film genre actually suited for THC is comedies, but even then, you’ll forget the first part of the movie by the time it’s over.

There’s a new kind of cannabis, though, that doesn’t get you high. Find out why CBD hemp flower is the perfect type of cannabis to smoke on movie night.

What Is CBD Flower?

CBD flower is cannabis that has been bred to be high in CBD instead of THC. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD flower must contain less than 0.3% THC, which isn’t enough to get you high. As long as hemp buds contain less than this amount of THC, they’re usually considered industrial hemp and are widely sold online.

What Does CBD Flower Do?

Just like CBD in any other form, CBD flower provides a pleasant sense of relaxation that nonetheless allows you to continue focusing on what you’re doing in an unaltered mental state. CBD flower can sometimes make you feel happy or sleepy in addition to being relaxed, but it won’t make you feel intoxicated.

Does CBD Flower Get You High?

No, CBD flower will not get you high no matter how much of it you smoke since its THC content is too low to trigger intoxication and CBD is inherently non-intoxicating. Often present in concentrations as high as 20% in flower, CBD thoroughly drowns out the effects of THC and even appears to suppress the efficacy of the tiny amount of THC that makes its way into your system.

Why CBD Flower Is Perfect for Movies

Why is CBD flower the perfect type of cannabis to use when it’s time to snuggle up for a good movie? We can think of three compelling reasons:

1. It’s Relaxing

CBD flower helps you shut out outside stimulation and focus on the silver screen. Smoking CBD will make you feel potently relaxed in a way that makes your home theater couch even more alluring than usual. The mild effects of CBD flower will help you stay focused as the plot develops.

2. It’s Easy to Share

Not everyone likes to smoke weed, but it’s hard to pass up a puff of CBD flower. Once you make sure that your fellow movie-goers know that your cannabis won’t get them high, they’ll be happy to join you in the relaxed vibe you’re generating.

3. It Doesn’t Mess with Your Head

Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t make it hard to concentrate or cause you to get lost in the plot. You won’t hear a noise halfway through the second act and become convinced the FBI is raiding your home only to discover your cat simply knocked over a pan in the kitchen. CBD flower allows you to enjoy your movie in peace.

Which CBD Flower Products Are Best for Movies?

CBD flower generally comes in three different varieties — indica, sativa, and hybrid — and it’s usually offered in loose buds or joints. If this is your first time smoking CBD flower in tandem with watching a movie, we’d recommend a hybrid strain rolled into a joint.

An average joint of CBD flower contains around 100mg CBD, which is the perfect amount to share between 2-3 people. Hybrid strains will make you feel relaxed enough to zone into your movie without allowing CBD to zone you out so much that you fall asleep.

Make Movie Night Memorable with CBD Flower

CBD is quickly becoming the wonder-substance of our generation. Originally used for intractable childhood epilepsy, CBD is now widely used for relaxation, anxiety, sleep, and pain, and CBD flower is only the newest type of CBD-infused product to hit the market.

As use of CBD for general relaxation indicates, people are starting to realize that CBD isn’t just for healing. CBD can serve as an overall boost to your lifestyle, allowing you to get more enjoyment out of everything you do — including watching movies. Use CBD flower to make tonight’s movie a moment you’ll never forget.