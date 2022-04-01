Jim Carrey comments on Paul Dano’s Riddler

Jim Carrey famously plays the Riddler in Joel Schumacher’s 1995 film Batman Forever, a version that fans still talk about to this day. Paul Dano portrays the newest iteration of the character of the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Jim Carrey is promoting his latest film Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and speaks with Unilad about his roles. When the interviewer asks Jim about Paul Dano’s portrayal of the Riddler he says:

“I’ve not seen it. It’s a very dark version. I have mixed emotions about it. To each his own and all that. I love him as an actor, he’s a tremendous actor.” Citing The Batman’s grimmer tone, he continued: “There’s a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people’s faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there that might adopt that method. “I do have a conscience about the things I choose. Robotnik has cartoon bombs and no-one gets hurt. I know there’s a place for it, and I don’t want to criticise it, but it’s not my kind of thing… it’s very well done, those movies are very well done.”

I remember the reaction to Carrey’s comments following the release of Kick-Ass 2. The actor has taken fewer roles since that time and nothing to that level of violence. Paul Dano’s take on the Riddler is very chilling because it seems all too possible. The idea of a Batman movie inspiring violence is also something that is concerning because that also seems all too possible.

