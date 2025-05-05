5 Reasons To Watch Marvel’s Thunderbolts

The next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has just been released! Thunderbolts, one of the most anticipated releases of this year, has finally hit the theaters with big expectations. Having some of the most notable names featured in the project, it is expected to break the curse Marvel’s been a victim of ever since it entered phase 4. However, box office numbers may be completely surprising since the film’s getting amazing reviews from the fans. Let’s take a deep dive into what it’s about and why you should watch it.

1. A Team of Enigmatic Antiheroes

Unlike the righteous superheroes in the usual Marvel lineup, these main leads have assembled in an unconventional fashion from multiple story lines webbing through the complex Marvel universe. Or should we say multiverse? Think of it as Marvel’s version of he Suicide Squad, only less villainous and more troubled and outcast.

This unusual mix includes Yelena Belova, a U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier), Ghost, and Taskmaster. All searching for redemption and running away from their pasts. They’re unpredictable, and by coming together, we can expect nuanced interactions and great friendship moments as experienced in the Avengers.

2. Enough Screen Time for Our Favorite Characters

A lot of MCU movies have shining supporting cast members who carried the movies through their brilliant acting and strong characterization. However, these characters did not get enough depth apart from the action scenes. Most cast members in the movie, like Yelena, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster, came from the breakthrough Black Widow.

The Winter Soldier, who was an impressive side character in the Captain America movies and also got an installment dedicated to itself, is now featuring again with more intriguing characters. Ant-Man and the Wasp also brought us Ghost, leaving the audience curious with a little detail. Looks like a great way for them to go on a mission while revealing more of their character traits in a movie all about them.

3. The Intense Tone of the Film

Although Marvel fans had a great time with comical superhero interactions and witty banter among the superheroes who come together for a great case, there’s a section of those who enjoy a grittier side of these movies. Movies like Black Widow, Captain America, and Doctor Strange have a darker, more edgy tone to them. This could be expected from Thunderbolts, too. The narrative promises political twists and turns followed by morally gray choices. So, those looking for movies that match this vibe will thoroughly enjoy this one.

4. The Hidden Agendas and Mysteries

There’s a return of the infamous Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a character who was first introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who recruits operatives, and is back. She appears to be the figure behind the operation the Thunderbolts are on that stirs mystery. This raises many questions. Is she the handler? Is she the villain? Or if there’s a hidden villain within this bizarre group of people.

5. A Puzzle Piece for the Future MCU Movies

With the characters belonging to their respective films sharing a similar screen, they’re expected to connect the dots, forming a bigger picture. This movie may have potential links to the upcoming movies like Captain America: Brave New World, Armor Wars, and even Secret Wars. There may be future crossovers and hidden ties as observed in all former phases of the MCU movies. It could be the post-credit scenes, a setup plot, or unexpected cameos.

As the movie is busy impressing the superhero-action fans already, it is quite evident that it is now redeeming the loss of the MCU’s recent failed projects. We hope the next movies in line take notes and bring back the Marvel magic that seems lost. Let us know how you feel about this movie in the comments below!