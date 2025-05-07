The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 6: A Shakespearean tragedy

Tormented by our destiny

Alright, settle in, because The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 6 is a goddamn rollercoaster of flashbacks, betrayals, awkward flirting, and magical smackdowns. Let’s break down this glorious mess.

Okay, so we’re flashing back NINETY-FIVE YEARS to baby Liandrin’s big escape. Teenage mom just snapped, offed her captors, CRUSHED her husband’s skull (talk about postpartum rage!), and bailed with baby Aludran. Finds out the town ain’t exactly a welcome wagon. Then creepy uncle of the Dark One Ishamael, finds her under the ‘Shackled Man’ statue (foreshadowing alert!) and offers her a deal with the devil. Fast forward, and Lanfear struts into Tanchico, all ‘where’s my damn collar?’ questioning Liandrin’s loyalty since Ishamael bit the dust.. Reminder: Lanfear’s the HBIC (Head Bitch In Charge) here.

She gives Liandrin 24 hours to get the goods AND off also get intel on one of her own, there’s a mole within the Black Ajah working with Rahvin and messing with Lanfear’s plans. Kill the rat, get the collar, bracelet, and don’t disappoint, or Lanfear will be VERY displeased. Liandrin, naturally, suspects Naomi and threatens her with magic before offing her for the collar info. Talk about a demanding boss. Lanfear then dream-calls Moiraine, all ‘why the silent treatment?’ Probably ’cause Moiraine’s got PTSD from Lanfear murdering her a thousand times in those damn rings in Rhuidean! The fear in Moiraine’s eyes is palpable. Lanfear’s basically saying, ‘Stay out of my Rand-snatching plans, or you’ll regret it.’

The Strength of the Two Rivers

Post-Whitecloak brawl, Alanna and Perrin are in rough shape. The town wants Alanna to heal Perrin, but she’s also on death’s door. Aes Sedai can heal other Aes Sedai, but… they can not heal themselves, awkward! Aes Sedai can heal other Aes Sedai– it’s a whole thing. Perrin and Faile have a touching moment, and BAM! Faile drops the bomb: her mom’s a Darkfriend! WHO?! Perrin never asked! Am I the only one pondering? As Perrin spills about his wolf eyes and Mat blowing the Horn, their bond deepens. Maxim’s playing Florence Nightingale for Alanna when Mat’s little sisters show up to thank her. Plot twist! They can both channel! Alanna teaches them to heal her, revealing her real reason for being in the Two Rivers: the blood of Manetheren runs strong there.

Hills of Tanchico

Meanwhile, the Tanchico tourist squad – Mat, Min, Nynaeve, and Elayne – are hitting the night market, which sounds like a cross between a steampunk convention and a shady swap meet. Veils and deception everywhere. They split up to find the collar and bracelet. Mat hears some familiar tunes and runs into a Two Rivers buddy. Min’s getting Nynaeve tipsy (finally!). Elayne’s ‘blend in’ plan fails spectacularly when someone recognizes her royal face. Smooth, princess. Mat’s friend helps her become a singing barmaid, belting out ‘The Hills of Tanchico’ to maintain her incognito status. She milks the attention for drinks and tips until Min and a tipsy Nynaeve stumble in, still hunting for Black Ajah. Little do they know, one’s already watching. As they leave, Mat’s new friend slips him the collar! They realize it’s a set – collar AND bracelet – for capturing the Dragon Reborn. Black Ajah Mission: Collar the Chosen One.

Envision it, and it will manifest

Egwene and Lanfear finally have their dream showdown. The Wise Ones are trying to teach Egwene dream-fu kick Lanfear’s ass. It’s like dream therapy meets self-defense. They call her out for dream-Ubering Moiraine. Egwene’s gotta stop Lanfear in Tel’aran’rhoid. The Wise Ones are all ‘it’s your dream, you’re the Beyoncé of this realm. Easier said than done when your boyfriend’s psycho ex is trying to steal your man in your sleep.

The Aiel Way

Rand’s getting an Aiel history lesson and desert farming tips. Aviendha takes him to their shaded garden. He reaches for a stick and accidentally dishonors Alsera by touching her spear! – HUGE no-no. Instant dishonor.The Aiel equivalent of a major faux pas. To repay his ‘Ji,’ he has to harvest her squash. At barely ten, Alsera’s a badass. No surprise, she’s the chief’s daughter. Rand’s realizing Aiel life has rules. Aviendha’s impressed he handled it solo. This Yoda-teaching-Luke dynamic is gonna be a trip.

Spider in the Shadows

Moghedien’s officially infiltrated the Tanchico Black Ajah, torturing one of ’em who’s in cahoots with another Forsaken. Moghedien learns Liandrin wants to join the Forsaken and offed Naomi for it. Nynaeve and Elayne are hiding in plain sight when Moghedien darkens their doorstep, using her powers to control them. They reveal they found the Seanchan bracelet! Moghedien demands the bracelet, surprised Nynaeve can slightly resist her. She realizes Nynaeve’s powerful but scared of her own potential.

Power carries consequences

Finally, Rand and Egwene have their ‘it’s not you, it’s my psycho ex’ talk. Egwene confronts him about Lanfear being a Forsaken. Surprise! He knew. Egwene’s hurt and betrayed. Rand’s all, ‘You always ditch me for something shinier.’ Ouch. ‘Do you love her?’ Egwene asks. Rand’s reply? ‘Whatever helps you sleep at night.’ He feels like he’s never good enough for her, even as the Dragon Reborn. As much as he loves her, letting her go is the right call.

Egwene asks if he knows Lanfear’s been dream-tormenting her. Then, BAM! A Forsaken attacks their hut. Aviendha saves them, but the Forsaken bites the dust when Rand collapses the building while channeling. Alsera was upstairs! Rand tries to save her, but it’s too late. Crushed by his accidental manslaughter, Rand tries to resurrect her with the One Power. Moiraine stops him from going full dark side in his grief. This episode? A goddamn emotional apocalypse.