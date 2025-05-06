WWE Raw Results for May 5: Chaos, Betrayals, and Title Tension

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix and delivered major developments heading into Backlash. From surprise betrayals to championship chaos, the May 5 show, held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, saw shocking twists that shifted momentum across multiple feuds.

Below is a complete breakdown of all the match results, key segments, and what to expect next week on WWE Raw.

Penta Defeats JD McDonagh Amid Interference

In the night’s opening match, Penta faced off against JD McDonagh in a high-energy showdown. Despite outside interference from Finn Bálor and Carlito, the referee ejected them from ringside. Chad Gable also attempted to interfere, but Penta countered with a dive to the outside and sealed the victory with a devastating Mexican Destroyer.

Sheamus Overcomes Austin Theory After Tag Team Tension

Sheamus took on Austin Theory after Grayson Waller tricked his partner into accepting the challenge. Theory initially gained the upper hand, but Sheamus rallied with White Noise from the top rope and followed up with the Ten Beats of the Bodhrán. A final Brogue Kick earned Sheamus a clean win, leaving Waller stunned ringside.

IYO SKY Survives Roxanne Perez, But Faces New Threat

In a fast-paced non-title match, WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY defeated Roxanne Perez with a well-timed sunset flip. After the match, Perez teased a sign of respect with a handshake—only to help Giulia ambush SKY moments later. The double turn confirmed Perez’s shocking heel turn and aligned her with the rising star Giulia.

Rusev Returns and Dominates Otis

Rusev returned to action and made a brutal statement by submitting Otis with The Accolade. After the win, Rusev launched a post-match assault on both Otis and Akira Tozawa. He powerbombed Tozawa onto Otis and delivered multiple punishing strikes until officials intervened.

Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins Ends in No Contest

The World Heavyweight Championship main event between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins ended in chaos. Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman interfered mid-match, halting the action. Sami Zayn attempted to assist Uso but was speared out of the ring. CM Punk then stormed in with a chair, attacking Rollins and Breakker, leading to a no contest. Tensions heading into Backlash are now at a boiling point.

What’s Next on Raw?

Next week’s episode promises more fireworks as the following matches are confirmed:

Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles

War Raiders vs. American Made

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

With Backlash just around the corner, the May 5 edition of WWE Raw kept the stakes high and rivalries hotter than ever.