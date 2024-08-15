Jackpot! Review: Awkwafina and John Cena Deserve Better

Jackpot!, directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe, promised to be a rollercoaster of laughter and thrills with its unique premise and an ensemble cast featuring Awkwafina, John Cena, and Simu Liu. However, what could have been a clever, genre-bending action-comedy turned out to be a messy and often confusing film that falls flat on multiple fronts.

The film’s storyline revolves around Katie (Awkwafina), a struggling actress in California in the year 2030 who wins the lottery. The twist? A bizarre law permits anyone with a losing ticket to legally murder her before sundown to claim her winnings. Enter Noel (John Cena), an amateur lottery protection agent, who offers to keep her alive until sunset in exchange for a share of her winnings. Alongside them is Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), whose character is so underdeveloped that his motivations remain a mystery throughout the film, and Shadi (Ayden Mayeri), who serves more as comic relief than a fully-fledged character.

First and foremost, the concept of the film is undeniably intriguing. The idea of a high-stakes survival scenario with a ticking clock is ripe for tension and dark humor. Unfortunately, the execution of this premise is lackluster. Feig’s direction seems torn between crafting an intense action movie and a laugh-out-loud comedy, resulting in a tonal mishmash that fails to deliver on either front.

Awkwafina, usually a reliable source of humor and charisma, seems miscast as Katie. Her performance oscillates awkwardly between genuine fear and over-the-top slapstick, making it hard to invest in her character’s plight. While Awkwafina’s comedic talents are evident in other roles, here she appears constrained by a script that doesn’t know whether to take itself seriously or not.

John Cena as Noel, the bumbling yet well-meaning lottery protection agent, provides some of the film’s few highlights. Cena’s natural comedic timing and physicality lend themselves well to the action-comedy genre. However, even his performance is marred by poorly written dialogue and inconsistent character development. One moment he’s a competent protector, the next he’s making inexplicable decisions that defy logic. This naturally leaves the audience bewildered rather than amused.

Simu Liu’s character, Louis Lewis, is perhaps the most egregious example of wasted potential in Jackpot!. Liu, fresh off his success in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is reduced to a character whose backstory and motivations are never fully explored. Is he a friend, a foe, or something in between? The film never quite decides, leaving Liu with little to work with and audiences feeling short-changed.

Ayden Mayeri as Shadi brings some levity to the film, but her role is so minor and peripheral that she barely registers amidst the chaos. Her character seems to exist solely for comic relief, which might have been more effective if the rest of the film were not already struggling under the weight of its own comedic aspirations.

The action sequences, a staple of any action-comedy, are another area where Jackpot! disappoints. Rather than being thrilling or innovative, they are pedestrian and unimaginatively choreographed. The chase scenes lack urgency and the fight scenes lack creativity. Plus, the special effects are surprisingly subpar for a film set in the near future.

Moreover, the film’s attempt to blend social commentary with its outlandish premise falls flat. A society obsessed with wealth and willing to commit murder for financial gain is heavily criticized for its lack of subtlety. Instead of provoking thought, it feels like a clumsy afterthought tacked on to justify the film’s high-concept plot.

The pacing of Jackpot! is another significant issue. In the middle, several scenes drag in the film and could have been trimmed or omitted altogether. Instead of building tension and excitement as the sun sets and Katie’s deadline looms, the film meanders aimlessly. It loses whatever momentum it managed to build in its opening act.

The cinematography and production design also fail to impress. For a film set in 2030, there’s very little that feels futuristic or visually striking. The bland aesthetic choices do nothing to enhance the storytelling. It only serves to underscore the film’s overall lack of imagination.

In terms of humor, Jackpot! is a mixed bag. There are a few genuinely funny moments, largely thanks to Cena’s comedic chops. These jokes and clichés overshadow sadly. The film tries too hard to be funny, and in doing so, it often misses the mark.

Overall:

Jackpot! is a film that squanders its intriguing premise and talented cast with poor execution and a confused tone. While there are a few redeeming qualities, such as John Cena’s performance, they are not enough to save the film from its myriad shortcomings.

Acting - 6/10 6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 5/10 5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 4/10 4/10

Setting/Theme - 6/10 6/10

Watchability - 4/10 4/10

Rewatchability - 2/10 2/10 Overall 4.5/10 4.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)