The Thundermans Return Review: A Disappointing Blast to the Past

The Thundermans Return, directed by Trevor Kirschner and written by Jed Spingarn, aims to rekindle the love and nostalgia for the original television series The Thundermans that aired from 2013 to 2018. While it successfully reunites the original cast, including Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, and Rosa Blasi, the film ultimately falls short in delivering a fresh and compelling narrative, relying heavily on tired tropes and recycled jokes that leave much to be desired.

At its core, the plot is a typical superhero adventure where the Thunderman family once again faces off against their nemeses while dealing with the dynamics of family life and high school. The meteor incident in Metroburg quickly escalates to the introduction of the V-Team, leading to the Thundermans’ suspension and a rather clichéd chain of events where Max and Phoebe strive to reclaim their superhero status.

While the initial premise sounds like it could be a recipe for some fun, the execution lacks the original charm and wit of the series. The film’s attempt to juggle the humorous family antics with action sequences results in a disjointed narrative that fails to fully engage.

The humor, which was a cornerstone of the television series, feels forced and uninspired throughout the film. Scenes meant to provoke laughter oftentimes feel predictable and rehashed. Moreover, the dialogue often misses the mark, with jokes that feel more like placeholders than thoughtfully crafted humor.

The returning cast members’ performances are one of the film’s few saving graces, bringing familiarity and comfort. Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo, as Phoebe and Max Thunderman, maintain their chemistry. They also manage to infuse some life into the otherwise stale script. The younger cast members, including Addison Riecke and Diego Velazquez, deliver energetic performances.

The special effects and action sequences provide a mixed bag. While some of the superhero antics are visually entertaining, others come across as overly CGI-heavy. They lack the inventive spark needed to elevate them above standard television fare. This inconsistency hampers viewer immersion in the Thundermans’ world.

The Thundermans Return tries to strike a balance between catering to the nostalgia of fans and attracting a new audience. However, it struggles to achieve either goal effectively. The film feels like a missed opportunity to explore new territory with beloved characters. Instead, it opts for a safe, formulaic approach that doesn’t quite capture the magic of the original series.

The Thundermans Return is a disappointing follow-up. It will likely leave fans of the original series longing for the show’s heyday. The lack of originality in the film dampens the pleasure of seeing favorite characters reunite on screen. A talented cast can’t save this superhero comedy from being a shallow nostalgia trip.