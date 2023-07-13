Spoonful of Sugar Review: A Welcomed Dose of Horror Goodness

Isn’t it amusing how they named a horror movie after a popular song from Mary Poppins? Regardless of people’s opinions about the film itself, the title alone brings a sense of humor to it. Spoonful of Sugar, directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, is a psychological horror film that stands out with its focus on character development instead of relying on an excessive number of predictable jump scares. It takes viewers on a captivating journey into the minds of a family and their caretaker, who looks after their unique son named Johnny.

From the beginning, it becomes apparent that Johnny is far from ordinary. Apart from his other peculiarities, he remains silent and has severe allergies. The family hires a young woman named Millicent, recognizing that a child like Johnny requires a caregiver with exceptional skills and patience.

Initially, Millicent appears to be an average young woman with ambitious goals and a compassionate nature. However, as the movie progresses, intriguing mysteries unravel, shedding light on her and the family’s bizarre traits. While the film doesn’t break new ground in terms of originality, it remains enjoyable and respects its concise ninety-four-minute duration. If you’re seeking a chilling and twisted horror experience, this film is right up your alley.

The standout performances by Morgan Saylor and Danilo Crovetti contribute greatly to the movie’s appeal. Saylor undergoes a remarkable transformation as Millicent, a genuinely terrifying character whose motivations initially elude us. As the story unfolds, we gradually discover more about Millicent and her unsettling habits.

In the role of Johnny, Crovetti delivers a challenging performance. Despite having no spoken lines, he successfully portrays a “creepy kid” through his eyes, body language, and facial expressions, effortlessly conveying a sense of unease.

Sadly, however, there are moments in the film that resemble a Lifetime Original movie. The dialogue is often weak, and there are excessive romantic sequences that may elicit eye-rolling reactions. Nevertheless, overall, Spoonful of Sugar pleasantly surprised me and left a positive impression.

While it may not revolutionize the horror genre, the film offers an enjoyable experience, bolstered by Morgan Saylor’s compelling lead performance. It’s not going to be one of those movies that cinephiles are going to sit around talking about for years to come, but it’s certainly an enjoyable movie that has more than enough goodness to offer. Consider me super interested to see what director Mercedes Bryce Morgan does next, because she definitely has promise.

Additionally, the film’s atmospheric cinematography adds a layer of visual flair to the storytelling. The use of shadows, dimly lit rooms, and eerie locations effectively create a sense of foreboding and tension. The sound design also deserves praise, as it skillfully builds suspense and enhances the overall creepiness of the narrative.

One aspect that sets Spoonful of Sugar apart from many other horror films is its exploration of deeper themes. The movie delves into the complexities of familial relationships, the consequences of unchecked ambition, and the blurred lines between normalcy and madness. These thought-provoking elements elevate the viewing experience and make the film more than just a mere scarefest.

Despite its flaws, Spoonful of Sugar manages to entertain and keep viewers engaged throughout its runtime. It may not reinvent the genre, but it’s a solid entry that horror enthusiasts will find enjoyable. If you’re in the mood for a psychological thriller that relies on suspense and character-driven storytelling, give this film a chance. With its mix of eerie atmosphere, strong performances, and intriguing mysteries, Spoonful of Sugar is a treat for horror fans looking for something different.